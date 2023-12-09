Erik ten Hag would've wanted a response from his Manchester United stars following an abject display away to Newcastle United last weekend, and the Dutchman certainly got it amid what was a spirited and dominant performance at home to Chelsea in midweek.

While once a clash that decided Premier League titles, Champions League showpieces and FA Cup finals, Wednesday's entertaining encounter pitted two sides against each other who may not even secure a top-four berth this season, such have been their respective woes of late.

For all United's turmoil in 2023/24, however, that 2-1 triumph showcased that they haven't sunk quite as low as the hapless Blues, with the narrow margin of the scoreline somewhat flattering the visitors, in truth, with Ten Hag's men boasting 28 attempts on goal, to their opponents 13.

Although a lack of a cutting edge was still evident from the Old Trafford outfit, up stepped Scott McTominay once again to prove the unlikely hero with a brilliant brace, the Scotland international taking his tally to six goals in all competitions this season.

The 27-year-old was not alone in having shone against Mauricio Pochettino's side, however, with summer signing Sergio Reguilon staking his claim to start against AFC Bournemouth later today.

Sergio Reguilon's game by numbers vs Chelsea

Despite lining up in a centre-back berth at St James' Park, Luke Shaw reverted back to his usual left-back role for the visit of the west Londoners, with Victor Lindelof returning to the fold alongside November Player of the Month, Harry Maguire.

That more conventional backline lasted merely 45 minutes, however, before Lindelof was duly hooked at the break with the game level, the experienced Swede having been 'on the backfoot' for much of the first half - as per Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

With the former Benfica star sent for an early bath, in came that man Reguilon for the second period, with the "quality" talent - as previously described by pundit Noel Whelan - making a real impression down the left flank, as Shaw once again moved centrally.

The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur man - who was awarded a 7/10 match rating for his troubles by Luckhurst - offered a real outlet in attack after registering two key passes in his 45-minute showing, notably laying the ball to Alejandro Garnacho in the build-up to the game's deciding goal.

The Spaniard also impressively won five of his nine ground duels and also helped to win two fouls for his side, having provided a real injection of energy and impetus following his introduction off the bench.

The changes Ten Hag could make vs Bournemouth

The hope would be that with Lisandro Martinez still sidelined, the former Ajax boss will keep Shaw in place alongside his compatriot Maguire, while then favouring Reguilon at left-back over Diogo Dalot - who endured a tough evening in that role against the Magpies.

Up against an in-form Cherries side - who are unbeaten in their last four league outings - Ten Hag may not wish to rotate his starting XI too heavily following the midweek win, ensuring that one man who won't be making a return is last season's top scorer, Marcus Rashford.

The academy graduate was hooked on the hour mark against Newcastle before finding himself on the bench last time out, with young Garnacho, in his place, providing the assist for McTominay's crucial clincher.

With Brazilian enigma, Antony, also impressing on the opposite side - having been described as "electric" by Statman Dave for his performance on the right flank - it is hard to see a role for Rashford in the side, even with Rasmus Hojlund once again failing to fire through the middle.

As such, while the lively Reguilon could provide a shake-up on the left against Andoni Iraola's men, Rashford will likely be restricted to watching brief for the second game in succession.