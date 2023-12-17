If Erik ten Hag was looking for some respite following the midweek disappointment at home to Bayern Munich, he certainly hasn't got it, with his Manchester United side now preparing to take on bitter rivals Liverpool this afternoon.

Such a trip is daunting enough considering that the Red Devils haven't won at Anfield since back in January 2016 - and haven't actually scored away to the Merseysiders since 2018 - yet considering United's limp form this season, the task ahead appears even more sizeable.

Despite taking a step forward with the win over Chelsea last week, back-to-back defeats to AFC Bournemouth and Bayern have put the travelling side right back into the mire, with Ten Hag and his injury-ravaged squad desperately needing to avoid another humbling at the hands of Jurgen Klopp and co

Seeking to avoid another wretched result like the 7-0 thrashing earlier this year, Ten Hag will have to find a winning formula later today, ensuring a possible return for Marcus Rashford on the flanks.

Why Marcus Rashford should start against Liverpool

The England international is set to be available for today's crunch clash despite sitting out Tuesday's defeat due to illness, although it is not guaranteed that he will instantly return to the starting XI, having been named on the bench against the Cherries a week ago.

The academy graduate was scorned for his "unacceptable" display against Newcastle United at St James' Park a fortnight ago - in the words of Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - having endured a wretched season which has seen him score just twice in all competitions.

That being said, the 26-year-old's record against the Merseysiders to date should help to give him the nod over young Alejandro Garnacho, particularly with the Argentine having been so muted in midweek, prior to being withdrawn late on.

In 15 meetings with Liverpool in his career so far, Rashford has scored six goals in all competitions - notably netting what proved to be the winner at Old Trafford in the 2-1 victory last term.

Rashford's record vs the 'Big Six' (all comps) Games Goals Assists Arsenal 17 6 4 Chelsea 18 6 3 Liverpool 15 6 1 Man City 19 5 1 Spurs 15 5 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Such a statement, early season win was something of a turning point for United at the time, with Rashford potentially able to inspire his side to another pivotal victory over Klopp's title hopefuls - even with influential teammate Bruno Fernandes set to be sidelined.

The players who could replace Bruno Fernandes vs Liverpool

Foolishly, Fernandes will have to watch on at Anfield after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in the dying embers of the defeat to Bournemouth, ensuring Ten Hag's options in the centre of the park are even more limited - with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Casemiro all ruled out with injury.

The loss of the skipper will ensure that Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat will have to keep their places in the side due to the lack of alternatives, with there a case to be made that young Kobbie Mainoo should fill the final midfield slot - with McTominay moving into the advanced role vacated by Fernandes.

While still in the infancy of his senior career at the age of 18, Mainoo - who has been dubbed "unreal" by ex-teammate Anthony Elanga - has already sparkled on Merseyside this season, thriving on his first Premier League start against Everton last month.

That outing saw the teenager dubbed "unbelievable" by the typically hard-to-please, Roy Keane, having shown no signs of nerves in what was an initially raucous Goodison Park atmosphere on the day.

Bizarrely, the midfield maestro's only start since then came in the defeat to Newcastle, albeit with Statman Dave suggesting that he "should have started" against Harry Kane and co in midweek, following a bright late cameo.

While he was restricted to just 12 touches after entering the fray, the Stockport native certainly looked the part, at one stage producing a stunning, outside of the boot pass out to the flanks.

Of course, it would be a bold call for Ten Hag to select such an inexperienced figure for this afternoon's encounter and the Dutchman may be keen to protect his emerging superstar, yet with Fernandes - and a raft of others - unavailable, Mainoo must simply be in the starting lineup.