It has been a poor start to the season for Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United side. The Red Devils’ victory last weekend against Brentford at Old Trafford was just their third in the Premier League all season and their fourth victory in all competitions including the 7-0 thrashing of League One Barnsley.

Ten Hag’s side are having plenty of issues in front of goal. They are the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League, finding the back of the net just seven times, with Southampton the only side with fewer. They have also had four games where they have not scored at all.

This has also had a negative effect on their goal difference in the Premier League. Whilst they have been better defensively, conceding just nine goals, they have a goal difference of negative two.

They have had a few injury issues again and it has meant their Dutch boss has been without some important players at times.

United’s injuries in 2024/25

Last season, the Red Devils were incredibly unlucky with the number of injuries they had. As per BBC Sport, United had the most cases of separate injury in the top flight with 45 and had the joint-most number of players injured for one game, an outrageous 11 in total.

Luckily for Ten Hag, they have not suffered quite as much in 2024/25. Several players have missed the entire campaign so far, including summer signing Leny Yoro, England international Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who has had a long-term knee issue.

On top of that list, there have been a number of players who have missed large portions of the season with injuries. Mason Mount, who has had numerous fitness issues since joining from Chelsea last summer, has missed four Premier League games while Rasmus Hojlund was absent through injury for the opening four games.

Now, United find themselves without the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, who has been so important for Ten Hag, as well as centre-back duo Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. The latter, who has been superb this season, is a doubt for tonight’s game against Fenerbahce after missing training.

Man United PL injuries 2024/25 Gameweek Number of injuries Players out 1 5 Yoro, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Hojlund 2 5 Yoro, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Hojlund 3 6 Yoro, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Mount, Hojlund 4 6 Yoro, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Mount, Hojlund 5 4 Yoro, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia 6 4 Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia 7 4 Yoro, Shaw, Malacia, Mount 8 6 Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, Mount, Mainoo Data from Transfermarkt.

These injury woes at centre-back mean Ten Hag must turn elsewhere when looking for options in the heart of his defence.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Who could start in defence against Fenerbahce

Perhaps the best option the Dutchman has could be Victor Lindelof, who himself has had injury issues this term. The Sweden international joined United for £30.7m up front and £8.8m in potential add-ons.

Interestingly, the Red Devils manager at the time was Jose Mourinho, who will be facing Ten Hag on the touchline tonight. Lindelof played 45 times under the legendary Portuguese boss before his sacking in 2018.

This term, the 30-year-old has featured in just two games. He played 45 minutes against Aston Villa prior to the October international break and a solitary minute against the Bees at Old Trafford last Saturday.

His importance to the side has diminished in recent years. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United number two featured prominently, playing 35 Premier League games in 2019/20. He has played less under Ten Hag, although is still an experienced player; he has played 261 games in that famous Red shirt, scoring four goals, including one in a 6-2 thrashing of Leeds United, and grabbing seven assists.

The defender, who earns £120k-per-week at United, was once criticised by Mourinho following his stint as United boss.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Real Madrid manager explained Lindelof tends to be “bullied” by strikers, claiming that he does not excel aerially.

"As Gary Neville was saying and totally right, Lindelof is very, very good in some aspects of the game. But he can be bullied in the one-on-one in the box, he’s not especially good in the air and Maguire has that kind of presence and physicality that is very, very important."

Leading the line for the Turkish side are Edin Dzeko and Youssef En-Nesyri, both of whom have scored against United in the past. Given the stand at 6 foot 4 and 6 foot 2 respectively, this is an area the former United boss could potentially exploit.

If Lindelof does get the nod against Fenerbahce, it could be an excellent opportunity to prove his old manager wrong and become a more important player under Ten Hag, as he looks to get back to his best following injury.