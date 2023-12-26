To the dread of many supporters, Manchester United return to Premier League action at home to high-flying Aston Villa later today, with Erik ten Hag's men seeking to bounce back from the dismal defeat away to West Ham United last time out.

Faced with more claret and blue, the Red Devils will be aiming to end their recent sticky spell, having now failed to score in each of their last four games in all competitions - since the convincing win over rivals Chelsea earlier this month.

Following the highs of last season - in which United reached two cup finals and finished third in the league - there is a sense that the current campaign is already over to some degree, with no European football to be played in the new year and with the FA Cup the only real possible route to silverware.

While the recently confirmed investment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe may spark hope of a brighter future for the long-term, in the short-term Ten Hag and co need a lift - and fast - although whether an injury-ravaged side can pull something out of the hat against Unai Emery's title hopefuls is another matter entirely.

Man Utd team news for Aston Villa

Although it cannot wholly excuse the club's dour 2023/24 campaign, injuries and absences have no doubt played a sizeable role in United's rapid decline in contrast to last term, with Ten Hag having been without a string of first-team stars over an extended period.

For today's meeting at Old Trafford, in particular, the Dutchman's options are rather limited across the park, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof all still unavailable, as are Mason Mount and Casemiro.

The former Ajax boss is also likely to again be without Anthony Martial due to illness, although in more positive news, World Cup winner Raphael Varane could be in contention to feature after missing the trip to the London Stadium.

With Diogo Dalot also returning from suspension - and Amad Diallo in line to make his long-awaited return from injury - there could well be notable changes made this evening, with £86m dud, Antony, among those needing to make way.

Antony's game by numbers vs West Ham

There is no denying that the Brazilian enigma should have walked away from Saturday's clash with at least one assist to his name, having teed up Alejandro Garnacho in the first half, only for the Argentine to inexplicably fire his effort straight at Alphonse Areola.

That being said, one moment of quality should not cloud what was another shoddy showing from the left footer, as he yet again frustrated with his lack of end product in the final third - at one stage firing the ball out of play with the visitors having been in a promising position on the edge of the Hammers' box.

As was evident in that instance, too frequently does the wideman spend his time apologising to teammates for an errant pass or wrong decision, having proven unable to put in a consistently strong display from the flanks throughout an entire game.

Awarded a meagre 4/10 match rating by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst for his dire outing, Antony notably lost the ball on 16 occasions as a sign of his woes, while winning only five of his 14 total duels.

Still without a goal or assist in all competitions this season, it beggars belief that the 2022 summer signing continues to be a regular pick at right-wing under Ten Hag, with the hope being that the impending return of Amad can put some pressure on his position.

As for today's fixture, however, it may be wise to utilise the Ivorian in a cameo role, with Facundo Pellistri seemingly the ideal figure to slot into that wide berth.

The reasons why Facundo Pellistri should start vs Aston Villa

There would be no real surprise if Ten Hag does rotate his attacking unit for the visit of Unai Emery's men, with Rasmus Hojlund likely to give way having been hooked before the hour mark at the weekend after making just 17 touches in total.

In his place, Marcus Rashford - who netted 30 goals last season across all fronts - entered the fray through the middle, with their no doubt wisdom in deploying the Englishman in that role from the start today, particularly with Martial still sidelined.

With Garnacho retaining his place on the left, it could then see the "spectacular" Pellistri - as previously hailed by compatriot Ronald Araujo - come in on the opposite side, with the Uruguayan deserving of a rare chance to impress from the start.

Facundo Pellistri's career record Club Games Goals Assists Penarol 37 2 4 Alaves 35 0 0 Man Utd 23 0 2 Man Utd U21 9 3 1 Total 105 5 7 Uruguay 18 0 6 Stats via Transfermarkt

While the 22-year-old has made just one league start so far this term, he does actually boast more goal involvements than his fellow South American, Antony, having registered a late assist for Bruno Fernandes in the last-gasp victory away to Fulham last month.

That involvement in the game's decisive goal showcased the diminutive winger's remarkable persistence and threat when operating down the right, possessing a real direct nature that is so often missing from Antony's play.

Such quality was memorably evident last term in the 4-1 thrashing of Real Betis in the Europa League on home soil, with Pellistri driving into the box beautifully before playing his part in the build-up to Wout Weghorst's subsequent strike.

It is moments like that which have sparked the excitement surrounding the former Penarol man, yet that has not translated into a regular run in the side under Ten Hag - even amid Antony's, and the club's, longstanding woes.

It would be a big call to unleash the 18-cap international from the start in today's late kick-off, yet in truth, something needs to give if United's recent goal drought is to come to an end.

Perhaps he and Rashford can help to spark a much-needed revival at the Theatre of Dreams...