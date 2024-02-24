This afternoon, Manchester United will look to beat Fulham for the fifth time in a row.

Bruno Fernandes has been Erik ten Hag's hero in this fixture since the manager's arrival, scoring four goals in four games against Marco Silva's side.

The Red Devils' captain will lead his side tomorrow, but one player who will not feature at all is Luke Shaw, who is set to miss almost all of the season from this point on due to a leg injury.

With Tyrell Malacia still out injured - and with Sergio Reguilon having departed the club in January following his brief loan spell - United have no left back available in the squad, which may lead to the former Ajax boss being slightly creative with his back four.

The ways Man Utd could replace Luke Shaw

When Shaw was replaced at half-time against Aston Villa and moments before the break versus Luton Town, Ten Hag called upon Victor Lindelof to fill in at an unnatural left-back role.

As a right-footed centre-half who isn't blessed with speed, athleticism, or physicality, this has the potential to be taken advantage of by Fulham on Saturday, just like the Hatters did at the weekend.

During the second period, the Swedish defender was exposed both off the ball and on it, as highlighted by his 50% pass accuracy, zero duels won, and his yellow card for a rash challenge.

The passing aspect is a huge concern because Lindelof always looks to come inside on his right foot, which makes the team extremely vulnerable to the press.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

However, there is a player who has been dubbed "super talented" by journalist Julien Laurens who could come into the side and not only fix the left-back issue but also be an upgrade on Lindelof at the same time.

The reasons why Willy Kambwala should start v Fulham

19-year-old Willy Kambwala has already been handed some first-team action this season by Ten Hag, with the French defender making four appearances across all competitions.

The highly-rated gem is a centre-back by trade, but in his last two outings he has been subbed on as a right-back and quietly impressed despite going under the radar slightly.

In just eight minutes against Newport County in the FA Cup, Kambwala showed his excellent defensive ability, physicality, and dominance, making two clearances, one tackle, and winning five of his six duels, including all four of his aerial battles.

The United academy star has also already made his first Premier League start in the 2-0 away loss to West Ham United, but his showing was impressive for someone of his experience, and an away day to the Hammers is never an easy trip.

However, during that match, he did show another side of his game, which would make him suited to the right-back role this weekend, with his confidence on the ball standing out as well as his ball retention. The table below shows his key stats from that match.

Kambwala vs West Ham Stats Kambwala Minutes 84 Passes completed 78 Pass accuracy 90% Touches 95 Clearances 3 Stats via Sofascore

Kambwala's inclusion in the starting XI would see the usual right-back, Diogo Dalot, move to left-back, with the Portugal international having regularly lined up in that role under Ten Hag's watch.

In truth, neither Lindelof nor Kambwala are the answer to Ten Hag's Shaw dilemma in the long-term, but the young prospect is perhaps far more suited to lining up at full-back than the experienced Swede.