Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is in a sticky situation at Old Trafford and has reportedly pushed chiefs at the club to take action in January due to Rasmus Hojlund's current fitness.

Rasmus Hojlund's unfortunate Manchester United start...

Much fanfare followed the £72 million addition of Hojlund in the summer as Manchester United finally looked to have found their long-term answer in the striker position; nevertheless, it is fair to say that things haven't exactly gone the way either the Denmark international or Red Devils would've liked.

At just 20 years of age, Hojlund undoubtedly possesses the raw ingredients to become a top-class centre forward, evidenced by his stunning start to Chmpions League competition. However, he is still yet to net his first Premier League goal for the club and has been starved of service at times since moving to Old Trafford, with those around him failing to lay enough chances on a plate for the ex-Atalanta man to get off the mark.

Club icon Rio Ferdinand has offered an unusual explanation as to why Hojlund hasn't yet hit the heights expected of him at Manchester United, stating on the FIVE YouTube channel: "If Man United had [Michael] Olise, Jack Harrison, [Dwight] McNeil at Everton, Jacob Murphy at Newcastle – any one of those four wingers, I reckon [Hojlund] would have five or six goals by now."

He then added: "Why? Because they cross the ball. All four of those boys, their first thought is get the ball, head down, either beat the full-back and cross or give me a yard and cross the ball."

In a way, the former England international has a point, given that Red Devils' winger Antony is yet to record a single goal or assist this term. Marcus Rashford has also endured his own inconsistencies in 2023/24; meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho has shown signs of real promise, though he will also go through ineffective spells as he develops under Ten Hag.

Now, new information has emerged detailing that Ten Hag has urged Manchester United chiefs into action regarding a problem that is haltering Hojlund's progress at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag concerned over Rasmus Hojlund's fitness

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United boss Ten Hag is concerned about Hojlund's fitness due to back issues the Denmark international sustained earlier in the year, and has personally urged the Red Devils' hierarchy to let him dip into the market for attacking reinforcements.

Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League statistics - Sofascore Shots per game 1.3 Expected goals 2.55 Big chances missed 8 Balls recovered 1.9 Expected assists 0.34

The Red Devils are conscious of overworking Hojlund during the festive period and have given Anthony Martial opportunities over the last few games as a result.

New reinforcements in the attacking third have emerged as a priority for Ten Hag in January, with Brentford's Ivan Toney, Stuttgart poacher Serhou Guirassy and RB Leipzig man Timo Werned all deemed to be potential options to beef up their forward line in the New Year.

Rome wasn't built in a day and bringing in another striker would be a wise move from Manchester United to allow Hojlund to get himself fully fit and firing at Old Trafford.