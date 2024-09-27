Spared the axe following May's shock FA Cup final triumph, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have been hoping to quieten the doubters this season, with the aim of getting off to a strong start under the new INEOS regime.

While change doesn't happen overnight for a side perhaps still in that dreaded 'transition', the United hierarchy would no doubt have expected better after belatedly deciding to keep the Dutchman in the job, with the club already six points behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Even dropping into the Europa League has not helped matters for Ten Hag as the former Ajax boss saw his side slip to a 1-1 draw with the club of his heart, FC Twente, on Wednesday night, a result that will only heighten the pressure on the 54-year-old.

In truth, the experienced coach needs his key men to step up over the coming weeks, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes two of the more high-profile stars who have endured a mixed start to the season.

Rashford and Fernandes' form in 2024/25

On the face of it, it may appear as if both men have started the season rather well, with the pair both providing four goal contributions in eight games in all competitions to date.

That said, that return rather clouds their overall form, with Fernandes, in particular, having struggled to make his mark of late, after particularly erratic displays against both Twente and Crystal Palace over the past week or so.

Excluding the EFL Cup win over Barnsley - and the glorified friendly that is the Community Shield - the Portuguese playmaker only actually has one assist to his name so far this season, having also created just two 'big chances' in the league.

As for Rashford, the Englishman has certainly looked sharper of late with three goals and an assist from his last four appearances, although three of those goal involvements also came against League One opposition, raising the question as to whether he is truly 'back'.

Those goal and assist returns will need to be far higher by the end of the season if United are to have a successful campaign, with one former asset currently outshining the pair away from Old Trafford.

Fred's start to life in Turkey

Let's begin this section with the caveat that Ten Hag and co were likely correct in their decision to move on polarising star, Fred, back in the summer of 2023, with the Brazilian something of a mixed bag during his five-year spell in Manchester.

Capable of moments of magic - like his stunning strike against Barcelona in the Europa League - as well as head-scratching moments, having been dubbed "not good enough" by Roy Keane, the one-time £47m signing was allowed to depart last summer, joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce for a fee of just £13m.

Where Are They Now Your star player or biggest flop has left the club but what are they doing in the present day? This article is part of Football FanCast's Where Are They Now series.

Moving on the 31-year-old did seem like an inevitability, but with question marks lingering over United's current crop of midfielders - including the likes of Casemiro - perhaps there could still have been a role for him to play in Ten Hag's ranks, particularly as he would " give his last drop of blood for the team", in the words of Ralf Rangnick.

As it is, Fred's decision to move to Istanbul now looks particularly astute, with the former Shakhtar Donetsk man having registered 16 goals and assists in just 42 games for the Super Lig side to date.

Fred's Fenerbahce form - Super Lig stats Stat 2023/24 2024/25 Games (starts) 25 (24) 4 (4) Big chances created 7 1 Key passes 1.2 1.3 Pass accuracy 84% 82% Tackles 2.0 0.8 Interceptions 0.9 1.5 Balls recovered 6.3 5.5 Total duels won 50% 48% Possession lost 12.9 13x Stats via Sofascore

The diminutive talent has notably thrived under the tutelage of his one-time United boss, Jose Mourinho, so far this season, having scored three goals - all of which came in the same game - and contributed two assists across all fronts.

That return of five goal involvements is thus remarkably actually ahead of what both Fernandes & Rashford have achieved back in Manchester, indicating the impact he has made in his new surroundings.

Even at a time when United are struggling, few will be left ruing the decision to let Fred leave, yet it does illustrate the woes of Ten Hag's key men that even the Fenerbahce man is outperforming them in an attacking sense.

For United's sake, let's hope the Belo Horizonte native doesn't have his shooting boots on when the two sides meet in the Europa League later this season...