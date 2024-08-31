Following Scott McTominay's departure to join Napoli late on in the transfer window, Erik ten Hag reportedly stood in the way of a further two Manchester United departures.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils were one of the busier Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window, rounding off their business on deadline day by welcoming Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain after a lengthy saga. The defensive midfielder arrived in a deal reportedly worth as much as £50.5m with add-ons and should instantly ease United's issues in the middle of the park.

Expressing his delight after finally completing his move to Old Trafford, Ugarte told the club's official website: "It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world. The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player."

However, as one midfielder arrived, another left in the form of McTominay, who swapped his boyhood club for the Italian Serie A and Napoli in a deal reportedly worth €30m (£25m) late in the window. The Scotland international bid an emotional farewell to United after graduating from the academy and enjoying several moments in the spotlight.

Following his exit, more departures looked on the cards before Ten Hag seemingly intervened. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United rejected loan offers from Real Betis for both Antony and Christian Eriksen, with Ten Hag seeing a place for both in his current squad at Old Trafford.

Of course, if you factor in Jadon Sancho's departure to Chelsea on top of McTominay's to Napoli, it's clear to see why Ten Hag still needs the duo involved in the current campaign.

Antony given beacon of hope at Man Utd

Sancho's exit has seemingly handed Antony the chance to revive his Manchester United career and divert from what is currently a one-way trip to going down as one of the biggest transfer flops in Premier League history. Costing the Red Devils as much as a reported £81.3m, the Brazilian has far from lived up to expectations and a loan move away may have sealed his fate.

Antony at Manchester United Stats (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 83 Goals 11 Assists 5

16 goal involvements in 83 appearances paints a strikingly accurate picture as to just how Antony's time at Manchester United has gone. Still in Ten Hag's plans, nonetheless, it's now or never for the 24-year-old to discover his best form.

Eriksen, meanwhile, is an unexpected part of the Dutchman's setup. At 32 years old, it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that the Dane is gradually moving past his best, and with his contract at the club coming to an end next summer, United perhaps should have used the remaining days of the window to cash in.

Like Antony though, Eriksen's long-term future may still be away from Old Trafford even after staying put this summer.