Manchester United have been in an erratic run of form over the last few months at Old Trafford; however, Erik ten Hag could now be set to unleash a forgotten man at Old Trafford over the coming weeks.

Manchester United await Champions League fate...

On Tuesday night, Manchester United will find out their fate in Champions League Group A, with a victory over Bayern Munich required for the Red Devils to stand any chance of progression to the knockout rounds of the competition.

Harry Kane and company will undoubtedly be a very stiff test for the Premier League giants at Old Trafford, given that they have only actually won once in the competition this term against Copenhagen, in a match where Andre Onana came to the rescue with a stoppage-time penalty save.

Related Man Utd could sign "terrifying" £75m Hojlund upgrade in 2024 The Belgian could carry the Red Devils back into the Champions League places.

In the build-up to facing Bayern Munich, Ten Hag has urged his players to give the Red Devils' fans a performance to shout about against the Bundesliga champions, stating via BBC Sport: "Old Trafford is not a nice place to come for an opponent. There is a very strong bond between the team and the fans. They are always behind us. Since I've been here, I've always sensed a strong bond between the team and the fans - even when we've had big setbacks. But we have to take responsibility and energise them."

Manchester United will need to step the foot on the gas quickly over their upcoming run of fixtures, with Liverpool, West Ham United and Aston Villa all set to follow their European endeavours. Now, new information has come to light regarding one previously unseen player who could play a part in their next matches, according to a report.

Amad Diallo set for first-team chance

According to Football Insider, Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is set to be given a first-team chance by Ten Hag once he returns from injury at Old Trafford. The Ivory Coast international has recently returned to senior training after sustaining a serious knee issue in pre-season.

Amad Diallo's loan spell at Sunderland in 2022/23 - key statistics (via WhoScored) Goals 14 Assists 3 Shots per game 1.9 Man of the match awards 4 Average match rating 7.06

Diallo is expected fill the role vacated by outcast Jadon Sancho, who has still to play for the Red Devils since falling out with Ten Hag after a well-publicised bust-up between the pair. The Dutchman is now keen to see what the 21-year-old can do over the next few weeks as the January transfer window approaches.

Yet to feature this term, £37.5 million signing Diallo, who has previously been labelled "incredible" by former teammate Luke O'Nien, has made nine competitive appearances for the Red Devils in total, registering one goal and one assist (Diallo statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite spending years on the periphery in the North West, now could be the perfect opportunity for the Abidjan-born ace to stake a claim for a regular first-team berth at Manchester United.