With the transfer window just a couple of weeks away, new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will have the opportunity to bolster his squad as he looks to turn around their poor early-season form.

However, the 39-year-old will have to work with the current crop of players in the time being and try to create a system that can get the best out of a group who have failed to hit the heights many expected during pre-season.

The Red Devils currently occupy a lowly 13th place in the Premier League, after claiming just four wins from the opening 11 outings under former boss Erik ten Hag.

Sunday’s meeting with Ipswich Town presents Amorim with the perfect opportunity to start his time at the helm with all three points - facing a side who are yet to claim a victory at Portman Road this campaign.

However, there are still question marks around whom the Portuguese boss will utilise at the top end of the pitch to provide the goods, but it’s safe to say he does have a plethora of options to choose from.

Amorim’s centre-forward options at United

After such heavy investment from the hierarchy in recent years, it’s unsurprising to see a catalogue of attacking options within the first team at Old Trafford to try and push for a top-four spot come the end of the season.

However, goals have been hard to come for so far in 2024/25, registering just ten in the Premier League, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scoring more on his own than the whole United squad combined.

Academy graduate Marcus Rashford has often featured off either flank in recent times, but could be handed an opportunity under Amorim to start in a more natural central role.

The 27-year-old was pictured featuring as a striker during the first training session under the new boss, hoping to recapture his goalscoring form which saw him register 30 goals during the 2022/23 campaign.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are the other two senior members of the side who have shared the role during the opening months of 2024/25 before Ten Hag’s dismissal.

Despite the trust shown in the aforementioned pair, they’ve unfortunately been unable to produce the goods in attacking areas - leading to the club’s current poor goal tally.

Winger Alejandro Garnacho takes the honours of currently being their highest league scorer since August, registering three goals - currently sitting one ahead of captain Bruno Fernandes.

Given their lack of edge in recent times, the hierarchy may be intrigued by the displays of one player who has recaptured his form away from Old Trafford after his exit in 2023.

The former United player who’s outscored Hojlund & Zirkzee

Striker Wout Weghorst joined United on loan from Burnley during the second half of 2022/23, providing an experienced option for former boss Ten Hag.

The Dutchman made 17 Premier League appearances in his short-stint in Manchester, failing to score a goal, but did find the net in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

The 32-year-old’s aerial presence brought that focal point for attackers such as Garnacho and Rashford to play off - with the latter registering his best-ever goalscoring total alongside the striker.

However, the hierarchy decided against making his temporary stint permanent, with Weghorst now plying his trade for Ajax in his homeland.

His move back to the Netherlands has allowed the centre-forward, who was previously deemed “not good enough” for United by Ruud Gullit, to thrive with regular game time, scoring four times in his opening nine matches.

How Weghorst compares to Zirkzee & Hojlund for goals in 2024/25 Competition Weghorst Zirkzee Hojlund League 3 1 1 Cup 1 0 1 Total 4 1 2 Mins per goal 101 699 320 Stats via Transfermarkt

Weghorst’s subsequent tally is higher than both of Amorim’s current options Hojlund and Zirkzee, who have only managed two goals and one goal, respectively, this campaign.

There’s no denying that the aforementioned duo have failed to deliver at times under Ten Hag, with Amorim needing to work his magic to get the best out of the big-money signings.

It really does show how desperate the Red Devils are in need of a change of fortunes when Weghorst is outscoring their current crop of forwards, with the new manager potentially wanting to address the situation should it fail to improve come January.