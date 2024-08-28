Leeds United have reportedly agreed personal terms with a £15m midfielder ahead of a potential dramatic late transfer to Elland Road.

Leeds summer signings so far

The Whites have lost a number of star players from Daniel Farke’s squad, bringing in more than £100m in exits for Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. In regards to incomings, Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell, Alex Cairns and Jayden Bogle all arrived in Yorkshire in good time for the new Championship season.

However, Leeds supporters had to wait a long time for the next arrival, with winger Largie Ramazani signing from Almeria last week. The Belgian will now be joined by another winger in Manor Solomon, who will move to Elland Road on a season-long loan. Solomon isn’t expected to be the final addition of the window, though, however, time is ticking until the Friday evening deadline.

A new midfielder and full-back are also wanted at Elland Road, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, with Sheffield United’s Gus Hamer emerging as a target to bolster Farke’s midfield options.

Reports from The Star in recent days even claimed that Leeds have made a bid worth £13m for the Blades star, however, that was turned down with Wilder seemingly hitting out at the offer.

“There have been a couple of bids for players; one was pretty close and another was a million miles off. If and when decisions on players get made by the board then I'll get notified and we have to have a plan and be ready. It's a bit of me looking into the future and trying to see who potentially might go.”

Now, there has been a development with Hamer and Leeds.

Hamer agrees personal terms with Leeds

According to reports in the Netherlands, relayed by Sport Witness, Hamer has reached an agreement on personal terms with Leeds, who are negotiating a deal with Sheffield United for his services.

The Blades paid Coventry City £15m for Hamer last year when they were in the Premier League, so you’d expect Leeds will need to significantly improve their opening bid to stand any chance of signing the player.

The report relayed by SW adds that Sheffield United are willing to sanction a move, as long as Leeds put a ‘large sum’ on the table and that all parties involved in the deal are hopeful with the transfer ‘expected to be completed’ before the window shuts.

How accurate these claims from the Netherlands are remains to be seen, but signing Hamer, who can play as a holding, central or attacking midfielder, could be a brilliant piece of business due to his past experience with Coventry where he contributed to 43 goals in 132 appearances.

Leeds have just Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Rothwell as their senior central midfield options, showing how much they could benefit by signing someone like Hamer.