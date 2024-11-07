American business tycoon John Textor - who heads the ownership of Botafogo, Lyon, Crystal Palace and Molenbeek - has now lifted the lid on West Ham United transfer talks to sign a "dynamic" player as he makes an interview admission.

West Ham scouring market for new striker amid Fullkrug worries

Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug arrived to shore up the under-fire Julen Lopetegui's striking options, with West Ham spending £27 million to sign the 31-year-old from Borussia Dortmund after his 16-goal haul in all competitions across 2023/2024.

However, it's been a nightmare start for the German, who was sidelined with a persistent Achilles tendon injury back in September. West Ham are getting compensation from FIFA for Fullkrug's injury, considering his problem arose on international duty, and Lopetegui is yet to welcome back the forward.

Instead, the Irons have been forced to rely on the aging strike force of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, two players who are out of contract next summer, with reports suggesting that technical director Tim Steidten could look to solve this problem in the transfer market.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

There are even claims that West Ham may try to cut their losses on Fullkrug in January, though we think this may be a tad premature.

In any case, the prospect of a new West Ham striker in the winter has been heavily mooted by sections of the press. Indeed, there are a few interesting options who Steidten is reportedly considering.

Ex-West Ham recruitment chief Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider recently, claimed Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis is still in their thinking. The Benfica star's brace at Wembley last month helped secure his nation their first-ever win over England, and it is believed West Ham could remain keen on him.

"From what I know the likes of West Ham are looking for a striker, and have looked at him before," said Brown.

“I’ve also heard that that interest could still be there and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see their name in the running if he is to move again.”

West Ham hold talks to sign Igor Jesus

Speaking to Brazilian news outlet O Dia, via Sport Witness, Botofogo chief Textor has now admitted that West Ham have held talks over signing Igor Jesus.

“I spoke to West Ham, I spoke to four other Premier League teams, two from La Liga and a German team. But I told them that he (Igor Jesus) is focused on the championship," said Textor.

“He is the prototype of the perfect striker, he turns, moves, is dynamic, runs, has finishing. He impressed many people.”

The 23-year-old earned his first ever caps for Brazil last month, scoring on his international debut against Chile, and then notching an assist in their 4-0 win over Peru just days later. While he is focused on his current surroundings, a move to the Premier League could be tempting in the near future.