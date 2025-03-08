Everton may finally be looking forward after a strong run of results under David Moyes, but the Scot will know he has plenty of work to do between now and the summer transfer window.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's uncertain Everton future

Due to injury, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has vanished into the background since the early moments of David Moyes' return to Goodison Park. The future couldn't be more uncertain for the England international with three months left to run on his contract.

Finding himself among the Toffees' top earners on £100,000 per week, the Sheffield-born man has contributed three goals in 22 appearances this campaign. While he offers a reference point in attack, there is an argument to say that now may be the time for all parties to go their seperate ways.