The Champions League is usually not a place to muck about; Mikel Arteta already knows that as Arsenal manager.

Their record at Europe’s top table this season is by no means flawless, tasting defeat in France on match day two against RC Lens. The Ligue 1 side are dark horses on the best of days, shocking the Gunners 2-1 a few months ago.

Arsenal, however, are in a different place now. Just a point separates them and the last 16.

Yet, with injuries still plaguing the squad, the latest of which has seen Fabio Vieira undergo groin surgery, there could be a place among the substitutes on Wednesday night for some of Hale End’s finest academy products.

Here are three who could feature in the squad at the Emirates tonight.

1 Myles Lewis-Skelly

17-year-old midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly is yet to make his first-team debut for Arsenal but it surely won’t be too long before the teenager earns those elusive minutes.

Recently returned from an unsuccessful World Cup campaign with England U17s, the youngster was seen training with the first-team squad on Tuesday ahead of the tie with Lens.

Boasting a goal and three assists this term for the U21s, Lewis-Skelly is one of the hottest prospects at Hale End right now, having previously been described as an “unplayable” asset by U18s manager Jack Wilshere.

Small in stature but big in heart, the teenager boasts a huge number of qualities. A scout report from Jacek Kulig highlights his ability to “play in a single pivot” and “dictate the tempo” of a game.

Further qualities lie in his ability to pass the ball progressively and bound forward into offensive areas. Such versatility in his skill set could well see him described as a mini Declan Rice. An exciting prospect indeed.

2 Ethan Nwaneri

Lewis-Skelly’s partner in crime at youth level is none other than Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal’s youngest-ever player in the senior side.

The 16-year-old made his debut against Brentford last season but hasn’t featured again since. It’s only a matter of time before he does, however.

Arsenal's youngest debutants Player Age at debut Year & opponent faced #1 Ethan Nwaneri 15 years, 5 months, 28 days 2022: Brentford #2 Cesc Fabregas 16 years, 5 months, 24 days 2003: Rotherham #3 Jack Wilshere 16 years, 8 months, 12 days 2008: Blackburn #4 Jermaine Pennant 16 years, 10 months, 15 days 1999: Middlesbrough #5 Paul Vaessen 16 years, 11 months, 11 days 1978: Lokomotive Leipzig #6 Ryan Smith 16 years, 11 months, 18 days 2003: Rotherham #7 Gedion Zelalem 16 years, 11 months, 29 days 2014: Coventry #8 Armand Traore 17 years, 16 days 2006: West Brom Data via Transfermarkt.

The teenager is another to have been spotted in first-team training ahead of the clash with Lens in midweek, one of multiple times he’s now been called into the senior environment.

One of the most exciting and technically gifted talents to emerge from the academy since a certain Wilshere, Nwaneri has been in red-hot form so far this season. The attacking midfielder has found the net on five occasions in six matches, while posting a further two assists.

3 Charles Sagoe Jr

An exciting winger, 19-year-old Charles Sagoe Jr is having a real breakout season at Arsenal in 2023/24.

He made his senior debut against Brentford in the Carabao Cup a few months ago from the right wing and has only been going from strength to strength as he strives to make it into Arteta’s side on a more regular basis.

In total this term, the attacker has featured 13 times for Arsenal’s youth teams, scoring three goals and supplying six assists.

Described as “one of the most consistent players” in the academy by Arteta, it’s evident the Spaniard rates him highly. That’s been seen first-hand in the fact that Sagoe Jr has been in the match-day squad at senior level on three occasions this term, including in the Premier League and the Champions League.