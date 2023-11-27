Manchester United continue to prove the most in-form team in the Premier League. Now there’s a sentence.

The Red Devils have been far from their best this term but in recent weeks, a light is beginning to emerge at the end of the tunnel.

There may still be no Jadon Sancho, no in-form Antony or any real focal point to their attack, but Erik ten Hag is trying his best to ride a wave of negativity and turn it into something positive.

The recent introduction of a certain Kobbie Mainoo has certainly helped with that. He made his first Premier League start on Sunday evening as United defeated Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park.

The 18-year-old was the Man of the Match in the eyes of many, even if Alejandro Garnacho had scored one of the most remarkable goals in top-flight history.

So, with the Red Devils looking a lot better with a vibrant young talent at the base of their midfield, here are three further academy stars who could be seen in the first team before too long.

1 Joe Hugill

The striker was named among the substitutes at Goodison on Sunday evening but sadly for him, didn’t receive any game time.

That said, it surely won’t be too long before the talented forward sees first-team minutes. For the U21s this term, the 20-year-old has been in fine fettle, scoring seven times in 11 appearances.

That record sees him top the goal-scoring charts for the club’s U21s this season, as Hugill follows up on a campaign in which he netted 11 times in 12 Premier League 2 outings.

Hailed for his “clinical” nature in front of goal by journalist Josh Bunting, it’s a skill that not many at United possess in their locker. Indeed, until the win over Everton, the club’s forward line consisting of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Garnacho had scored just once between them in the league.

2 Omari Forson

That aforementioned offensive record could well see Forson gain first-team minutes at some point this season.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his first team debut but with seven goals in eight games at youth level in 2023/24, he’s certainly making all the right noises.

It’s a timely run of form for the right winger who could benefit from Sancho’s state of alienation and Antony’s dreadful run of form.

The Brazilian is yet to register a single goal contribution this term, leading to suggestions that like Mainoo, an injection of youth is needed on the wings.

Garnacho’s energy proved decisive on Sunday and in Forson, they could find another vibrant wide player capable of dazzling the opposition.

3 Dan Gore

Like Mainoo, the 19-year-old is a midfielder ready to make an impact at first-team level.

Unlike the first of these two exciting young stars, however, Gore has already made his competitive senior debut for United, appearing off the bench in the Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

A half-hour cameo was all the teenager was given on that occasion by Ten Hag but he’s clearly highly rated by those at Carrington.

Indeed, Gore has been in the match-day squad on four occasions in the Premier League this term, most notably against Arsenal, and has made eight appearances across all levels of football throughout 2023/24.

Known as a ‘tenacious and skilled’ attacking midfielder, he is another who could benefit a lacklustre Red Devils frontline, particularly with goalless Mason Mount struggling since arriving from Chelsea.

Gore is said to possess natural leadership skills too, having already captained the club at youth level. If anyone is going to get further minutes this term from the academy, it’s likely to be this exciting midfielder.