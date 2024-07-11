He's a Villan for his club but he's a hero for his nation. Ollie Watkins fired England into the Euro 2024 final with a laser-focused strike in the 90th minute, sending his country into a messianic frenzy of cheer.

All at Aston Villa know of his quality, have seen it week in, week out for several years, but now the nations truly know the prowess of the man who, as the discourse is making clear, was plying his trade on loan in the Conference League South a decade ago.

Netherlands were gritty, tenacious, came back swinging like some restored boxer after taking a beating in the opening 45. But it was Gareth Southgate's Three Lions who showcased their improvements and secured a place in their second successive Euros final.

POTM: Ollie Watkins Stats vs Netherlands Stat # Minutes played 9' Goals 1 Shots 1 Touches 4 Accurate passes 2/2 (100%) Duels won 0/1 Possession lost 1x Stats via Sofascore

It means that Watkins (and Ezri Konsa) will conclude a long old season at the final possible point, and thus will return to Unai Emery's pre-season movement at the eleventh hour.

This isn't ideal for the Midlands club, on the cusp of Champions League football, but such a hindrance will be afforded for a heroic national figure.

For their part, Villa will await his return with bated breath, especially as work is being done on the transfer front to land him the perfect new partner for next season.

Aston Villa transfer news

As per The Athletic, Aston Villa have put forth a motion to re-sign Jaden Philogene, having sold the sought-after winger to Hull City for £5m one year ago.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town have agreed a £18m deal with the Tigers to bring the 22-year-old to Suffolk, but, as per the 2023 agreement, the Villa have the option to match the bid.

Monchi has decided to activate the clause but a host of Premier League rivals are also interested and will scupper last summer's pre-deal conditions if a deal in excess of £18m is lodged.

Jaden Philogene's 23/24 season in numbers

Philogene joined Aston Villa's academy as a teenager and spent three years cutting his teeth beneath the surface before enjoying a series of loan spells in the Championship, culminating when Hull decided to sign him permanently after a loan stint at Cardiff City.

Hull narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season but garnered praise for their slick style and impressive contingent of up-and-coming talents.

Philogene might just have been the pick of the bunch, scoring 12 goals and supplying six assists across 32 appearances. Ditched Hull boss Liam Rosenior hailed his wide forward a "special talent", with such words apt indeed.

Primarily left-sided but more than competent on the right, Philogene is fleet-footed and snappy in his motions but also maintains an air of assured confidence as he moves through the gears, completing 83% of his passes in the second tier last term, as well as averaging 1.6 key passes and 2.7 dribbles per game.

Moreover, Philogene concluded the campaign with an average of 2.4 tackles and 7.6 successful duels per match, making a telling comment on his propensity for commitment and energy, fighting tooth and nail to ensure his side's success.

But Villa know all of that, having coaxed him into life on the major stage with words of praise and finely-handled nurturement. Emery and Co have been busy in the transfer market this summer but feel that the opportunity to welcome back the fully-fledged winger is too good a chance to miss out on.

Why Philogene could work so well with Watkins

Philogene actually featured for Aston Villa last season, playing three minutes as Emery's side got thrashed 5-1 in their Premier League opener against Newcastle United - an indication of the tone at Villa Park that year, perhaps?

Absolutely not. Villa finished fourth in the Premier League, expressing gusto and guile throughout, with Watkins deservedly being crowned the club's Player of the Season after scoring 27 goals and adding 13 assists across all competitions.

His creativity sets him aside from most strikers, ranking among the top 3% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists per 90, as per FBref.

Philogene, who is a cunning and front-footed kind of player, would relish playing with such a dynamic focal point, bringing electrifying energy and an improving touch in front of goal to create a kind of multi-angled attacking outlook in the Midlands.

Rosenoir, vocal in his admiration last year, also spoke of just how important Philogene had been to his side's improvements: "Ridiculous, it's ridiculous, his ability is something we have missed for a long time. He is only going to get better the more games he plays.

"It is not just his goal or the showreel moments, it is his energy levels for the team, he has a real belief, he can be a top player but the reason he can be a top player is because he works so hard on his game."

Philogene, indeed, ranked among the top 13% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Championship last term for goals, the top 8% for progressive carries, the top 7% for successful take-ons and the top 4% for tackles per 90.

One can only imagine the kind of partnership that could be borne from the connection forged by these two, especially when considering Ross Barkley will be feeding through passes and John McGinn will be stampeding around the centre like an enraged bull, bringing the vibrating energy to allow Watkins and his frontline to flourish, as was on display last term.

It looks like it's moving in the right direction, but given that any interested party is still free to launch a bid higher than that £18m offer, it's crucial that Aston Villa get this one over the line with dispatch.