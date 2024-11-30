Reliable news outlet The Athletic is reporting that a 21-year-old is now actively looking to leave Chelsea when the January transfer window opens.

Players who could be sold or loaned out by Chelsea in January

Enzo Maresca has a few players who have been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, and there is a very high possibility that they will part company once we reach the turn of the year.

Maresca candidly admitted in a press conference earlier this season that left-back Ben Chilwell - who's played just 45 minutes in all competitions this season - was meant to depart in the summer window.

"Hopefully we can give him some minutes tomorrow," said Maresca on Chilwell before Chelsea's 5-1 win over Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22

"The idea for him was to leave. In the moment that he's here, he's one of the squad, he's training. He will be in the squad tomorrow, and hopefully we can give him some minutes."

According to respected Blues reporter Simon Phillips, Chelsea have spoken to numerous clubs over Chilwell's transfer in the last few weeks, with sides in England, Italy and Spain all taking a keen interest in the £200,000-per-week defender.

Chelsea are also prepared to sell Carney Chukwuemeka in January, amid rumoured interest from the likes of Barcelona and Milan, but Maresca has confirmed that forward Christopher Nkunku won't be going anywhere, following reports linking the France international with a mid-season exit.

Chelsea have an abundance of star wingers and attacking midfielders in their squad, leading to uncertainty surrounding the future of Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Ukraine international's excellent Conference League performances lately.

"I hear they're keen to move him on in January," said well-connected former Premier League scout Mick Brown to Football Insider this week.

"I think they've got the makings of a very good team at Chelsea, but he isn't likely to be a part of that. There isn't space for him in the team at the moment and I don't think Maresca has been particularly impressed by him so far.

"But I don't think they're likely to make a profit on him or even get their money back, let's put it that way."

Harvey Vale looking to leave Chelsea in January

Now, The Athletic has provided another bit of exit news out of the club, as the outlet writes that 21-year-old attacking-midfielder Harvey Vale is looking to leave Chelsea in January.

The Cobham academy graduate, who spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers, has captained Chelsea's Under-21s this season and put in an array of top performances at that level - but this is the extent of his action at the club recently.

Making five total senior appearances, Vale's contract expires next summer, and it is believed the Englishman is seeking new pastures as Vale looks to kickstart his professional career.

The wealth of talent ahead of him in Maresca's pecking order means that the best next move for him is to find a new club, and this could apparently be as soon as the next transfer window, despite the fact he's able to leave for free later in 2025.