Leeds United have made their first move to sign a 20-year-old attacker who has been called a prolific scorer at youth level.

Leeds still yet to make a January signing

The Whites and the 49ers Enterprises have remained quiet in the January transfer window, with Elland Road loan exits for Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew the only real talking points.

The young duo have joined Hull City and Doncaster Rovers respectively, whereas Leeds have remained patient on the incoming front while sitting top of the Championship table and unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions.

Daniel Farke has recently admitted that a centre-back, attacking midfielder and centre-forward are positions Leeds could still strengthen in, saying: “There are still a few positions we could have a deeper look at if they can improve the squad. But right now, I’m a little bit more calmer with not being in panic mode with the need to have to do something.

“I think it’s fair to say if there is a creative offensive player out there, like a number 10 position, then it is something that could be beneficial for our group.

"Brenden Aaronson has been excellent this season and a key player for us. But we might have a similar player like him in our group. Of course we have players who can play in this role.

“If there is a solution for a creative midfield player it definitely make sense to stay awake. In all the other areas we are covered. The only two [positions] we have to stay awake in my head is the centre-back position… and perhaps a bit in the striker position.”

Leeds' next 5 Championship fixtures Date Leeds United vs Cardiff City February 1 Coventry City vs Leeds United February 5 Watford vs Leeds United February 11 Leeds United vs Sunderland February 17 Sheffield United vs Leeds United February 24

There have been a plethora of players linked with moves to Elland Road, including Emiliano Buendia, who is now set to sign for Bayer Leverkusen, and more recently, former Liverpool ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Whites have now made a first move to add a young attacker to their ranks, though, following an update from The Athletic.

Leeds take Oakley Cannonier on trial

As per The Athletic, relayed by Tom Coates of The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have taken Liverpool attacker Oakley Cannonier on trial at Thorp Arch.

The 20-year-old, who Coates described as a ‘prolific scorer for the Reds at youth level’ after netting 33 goals in 37 games for Liverpool's U18s, was even on the bench for Leeds’ U21s against West Ham U21s on Monday.

Cannonier was actually the Liverpool ball boy who acted swiftly to help Trent Alexander-Arnold take a quick corner to set up Divock Origi in Liverpool’s memorable Champions League win over Barcelona in 2019.

Now, the forward, who is awaiting his first senior Liverpool appearance, could be on the move to Yorkshire, should he impress Leeds over the coming days, making this one to keep an eye on.