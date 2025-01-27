Over the years, Arsenal football club has been the home to countless iconic number nines, many of which have catapulted the club to endless levels of success.

Thierry Henry will forever be one of if not the most iconic Gunners attackers, capturing the hearts of the fanbase and cementing himself in Premier League history - seen by many as the best to ever grace the division.

The Frenchman scored 228 goals during two separate spells in North London, still sitting as the club’s all-time leading scorer after overtaking Ian Wright back in 2005.

However, fast-forward to the current squad, they are lacking that focal point at the top end to lead them into another title fight, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz unable to produce the goods on a consistent basis.

That all might be about to change, with the club in the market for a new talisman, appearing to take a huge leap in their ambitions to land a new frontman before the end of the January window.

Arsenal submit huge bid for European star

According to one Spanish outlet, Arsenal have submitted an offer in the region of €70m (£59m) to RB Leipzig for the services of striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian international has been on their shortlist in recent weeks, but now it appears as though the Gunners have taken a huge leap in their pursuit of a new leading marksman.

The report claims that the Bundesliga side want to keep hold of their star man until the summer at least, but that they would part ways with the 21-year-old if a significant offer is received.

Sesko has already notched 14 goals in all competitions throughout the opening months of the 2024/25 campaign, evidently having the goalscoring nouse Arteta has been craving.

It would be yet another huge investment from the hierarchy to try and steer the club ever closer to ending their drought for a league title, with the youngster potentially following in the footsteps of another attacker at the Emirates.

Why Sesko could be Arsenal’s best striker since Aubameyang

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have departed the club in contentious circumstances, eventually joining rivals Chelsea, but no one can take away from his time as a player in North London.

The Gabon international joined the Gunners back in January 2018 from German side Borussia Dortmund, costing a huge £56m - a then club record fee, but one that was worth every penny.

The now 35-year-old registered 92 goals in 163 appearances during his four-year spell at the club, producing countless memorable moments that will live long in the memory of all supporters.

He scored eight times against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur - the third most against any side in his professional career - often handing the fanbase bragging rights over the noisy neighbours.

However, fast-forward three years from his controversial departure, the club could repeat their transfer masterclass with Sesko, following in Aubameyang’s footsteps of joining the Gunners from a Bundesliga outfit in a winter window for a similar sort of price tag.

When looking at the 21-year-old’s stats from the current season, he’s massively outperformed the two senior options currently at Arteta’s disposal, highlighting what a super addition he would be for the club.

Sesko, who’s previously been dubbed “world-class” by analyst Ben Mattinson, has outscored both Jesus throughout 2024/25, whilst also notching a higher shot-on-target accuracy rate than the pair.

How Sesko compares to Jesus & Havertz in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Sesko Jesus Havertz Games played 27 27 30 Goals & assists 17 9 17 Shot-on-target rate 56% 35% 40% Shots on target 1.3 1 1 Take-on success 48% 41% 24% Take-ons completed 1.4 1.3 0.5 Aerials won 54% 33% 46% Stats via FBref

He’s also managed to complete more of his attempted take-ons whilst also winning more aerial battles - offering that all-round focal point in which the club have missed hugely.

Whilst it may be another significant investment into the playing squad, it’s one that would improve the current options at the Emirates whilst also investing in the future, handing him the platform to improve further.

If he is to replicate Aubameyang and follow in his footsteps in being a success in North London, it would be a phenomenal signing, one that would be worth every penny, allowing Arteta to have a new talisman - one that could prove the difference in their title ambitions.