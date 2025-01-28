Chelsea have been blessed with countless talents over the years, including various attackers who have starred at Stamford Bridge - helping the Blues claim multiple major trophies.

However, Didier Drogba will always stand out for time with the club, arriving as an unknown quantity to many after his big-money transfer from French side Marseille back in the summer of 2004.

The Ivorian would go on to feature over 300 times over two separate spells in West London, scoring 164 times, putting him third on the list of the club’s all-time leading goalscorers.

Drogba was part of an iconic Blues squad during the 2011/12 squad winning the Champions League for the first time ever, as the fan-favourite scored the equaliser before firing home the winning penalty in the shootout.

However, after his departure back in 2015, the hierarchy have struggled to replace the now 46-year-old, but they may finally be able to land a new leading talisman before the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea in talks to land European star

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are in concrete talks with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig over a move to land centre-forward Benjamin Sesko before the end of the window on February 3rd.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side are the only English outfit in the race for his signature, with Arsenal reportedly making an offer for his services over the weekend.

The interest in the Slovenian is understandable given his fine form throughout 2024/25, registering 20 combined goals and assists in his 27 appearances to date.

The report adds that the Blues hierarchy have been in constant contact with the agents of the talisman, with the possibility of a bid coming before the end of the month as they look to end their pursuit for a new striker.

Given the interest in his services from elsewhere, it’s pivotal that the club make progress on a deal for the 21-year-old to avoid missing out on such an exciting prospect - especially to a rival in the same division.

Why Sesko could be Chelsea’s best striker since Drogba

Many have tried to fill the void left by Drogba in the decade since his departure, but the vast majority have failed, with Diego Costa arguably the closest to replacing the Ivorian after his three-year spell which saw him score 59 times.

However, fast-forward to the current side and Nicolas Jackson is the main option at the top end of the pitch, with Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku two back up options at Maresca’s disposal.

The latter could reportedly leave before the end of the month as a result of his lack of game time, with Sesko potentially the perfect player to come in and stake his claim for a regular starting role over Jackson.

The Leipzig ace has numerous similarities to club legend Drogba, one being their height and physicality, with Sesko winning an average of 2.5 aerials per 90 this campaign. That aerial presence is desperately lacked currently in Maresca’s squad.

Following his move under José Mourinho, the former Marseille talent was capable of producing a moment of magic out of practically nothing, often scoring an improvised or spectacular effort on many occasions.

Such a skill comes naturally for some players, with the Slovenian also possessing similar qualities with his long-range ball-striking, as seen just a few weeks ago after his ridiculous effort against Werder Bremen.

He’s previously been dubbed “one of the best talents in the world at his age” by his agent, but it’s understandable when looking at his figures from the ongoing season, ranking within the top 10% of various key figures for an attacker throughout 2024/25.

For example, he’s ranked better than 93% of other forwards in Europe for non-penalty goals, whilst better than 97% for shot-on-target accuracy - highlighting his clinical edge in front of goal.

Benjamin Sesko's stats in the Bundesliga during 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Tally FBref rank Non-penalty goals 0.65 93% Shot-on-target accuracy 57% 97% Goals per shot 0.25 92% Goals compared to xG +0.25 98% % of aerials won 53% 82% Shot-creating action (take-on) 0.50 88% Carries into final third 1.27 82% Stats via FBref

The youngster has also managed to outperform his xG from the chances that have fallen his way in recent months, further backing up his ability to find the back of the net at ease and usually doing so in a situation where others would fail.

Given his tender age, it would be a superb addition for Maresca this month, having the star quality to make an immediate impact in their quest for a top four spot, whilst also setting them up with a leading talisman for many years to come.

The interest from elsewhere is a concern, but also to be expected given his goalscoring record, with owner Todd Boehly needing to splash the cash over the next week to finally end their extended wait for a new star forward.