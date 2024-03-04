Liverpool have had quite a whirlwind couple of weeks of late. From winning the Carabao Cup to scoring a last-minute winner against Nottingham Forest, now feels like a good time to be a Reds fan.

Alongside their last six games resulting in victories, due to the injury crisis that the club have found themselves in, they have had to rely on their academy much more often than they would've liked to have done.

However, due to Jurgen Klopp's reliance on Liverpool's youngsters, it has sprung some of their careers into gear.

For example, Conor Bradley is the name which would come to the forefront of fans' minds when thinking about which youngsters have made the most progress.

The right-back has filled in for Trent Alexander-Arnold on multiple occasions and has even outshone him here and there.

The Northern Ireland international has played a total of 14 games in all competitions thus far and has managed six goal contributions during that time.

Although for the academy graduates, their inclusion within Liverpool's first-team is undeniably good for their development, it has meant some of the Reds' first-team players have drawn the short straw.

Liverpool's biggest loser from academy success

The most notable of those is that of Cody Gakpo. The attacker hasn't been in the best of form of late and looks to have lost some of the confidence he showed last season amidst an upturn in performance level from the younger stars of tomorrow around him.

That was particularly the case in the Reds' most recent Premier League tie against relegation battlers, Nottingham Forest.

Despite starting the game on Saturday and playing a total of 84 minutes, the attacker failed to have much of an impact on the tie.

During his time on the pitch, the Dutchman, who played as a striker, failed to register a shot on target. Additionally, he only amassed a total of 32 touches and ended up with a pass accuracy of just 81%.

Having such a minimal number of touches during the clash meant that the former PSV man had fewer than Caoimhin Kelleher, which, for someone who is supposed to be one of the Reds' best attackers, is quite concerning.

Unfortunately, across the rest of the season, despite scoring 11 goals, it feels as if the 24-year-old has lost his spark in recent games, failing to net in the Carabao Cup final and then frustrating at the City Ground.

Compared to the previous term of 2022/23, where the attacker joined the Merseyside club in January, the difference in output is staggering.

Gakpo played a total of 12 games less (so far) and still managed to end up with ten goal contributions with one even ending up inside the top 10 of Liverpool's best goals of the campaign.

Although this season has seen a downturn in the form of the 24-year-old, for Jayden Danns, his career has just begun.

The sudden rise of Jayden Danns

Prior to being involved in Liverpool's senior squad for the first time against Luton in what was a 4-1 win for the Reds, the striker had been lighting up the youth leagues for the club.

In just 17 games, the attacker managed to involve himself with 20 goals, 16 of which came as his own.

Standing at a height of 6-foot, the striker is a physical presence on the field and offers Klopp yet another tactical option should he feel the need to change it up during a game.

His clinical scoring ability (as shown by his goal tally) is also a major advantage to his game. Additionally, the fact that the 18-year-old managed to slot two goals past Southampton in the FA Cup isn't something that should be frowned upon.

The attacker is one of the best stories to come out of the Liverpool camp this term and looks set to have a bright future ahead of him if his form continues.