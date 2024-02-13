Liverpool are once again having a stellar start to their Premier League campaign as the Reds currently sit atop of England's top flight in what is set to be Jurgen Klopp's last season.

As with most seasons in recent times - barring their 2022/23 campaign - Liverpool are challenging for the Premier League title.

Not only that, but, they could also still win a historic quadruple should they manage to win the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on the 25th February.

Granted, the Reds won't be winning the Champions League this season, but a Europa League title would be the next best thing.

The Anfield club have lost just two top-flight games this season, against both Arsenal and Tottenham. The latter of the two wasn't even their fault, as there were countless officiating mistakes throughout the entirety of the game (footage below).

Since then, the Reds have felt as if they have been out for vengeance and consistently performed to a high level.

Each player that has played has performed to a high standard and made the majority of Liverpool's wins look easy. Due to something of a defensive injury crisis, Klopp's men have been through this season, it has paved the way for a couple of youngsters to have 'break-out' seasons.

Liverpool's breakout stars this season

The two main names which spring to mind are those of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley. The pair have been heavily involved within Liverpool's senior squad this season and have even managed to hold their own when chosen.

As per Transfermarkt, Quansah has been involved in 19 of Liverpool's games this season, with seven of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

Bradley, on the other hand, has played a total of nine times, managing to contribute to six goals during this time. The Northern Ireland international sustained an injury in pre-season which ruled him out for around five months.

The right-back recovered at the exact right time, as, when he was initially brought into Liverpool's starting lineup, Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out for around three weeks with strained knee ligaments.

He has since returned to the starting XI but was taken off at half-time against Burnley with fears that he had re-injured the same knee upon his return.

This once again leaves Klopp with the dilemma of who can cover the full-back position in Alexander-Arnold's absence.

A Conor Bradley alternative for Liverpool

Although Bradley is a very viable option to fill in at right-back for the Reds' vice-captain, it's not fair on the youngster to be expected to be relied upon for each game.

Hence, why, Joe Gomez could be the next player Klopp could look towards to solidify the defence in their forthcoming games.

Described as "priceless" by Steve McManaman, Gomez has been Mr. Versatile for Liverpool this season after the club suffered injuries to three of their senior defenders in Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson and Joel Matip.

Joe Gomez: Career by position played Position Games Goals Assists Centre-back 56 0 0 Right-back 44 0 3 Left-back 17 0 2 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Although he has spent the majority of this season at left-back, the defender has often been deployed at right-back since arriving at Anfield in 2015.

The former Charlton man could be an ideal replacement for Alexander-Arnold and take some of the pressure off the shoulders of Bradley as Liverpool's title hopes become ever greater.

His seniority and maturity would both be key to ensuring the Reds' defence stays intact and will also help Klopp vary the side which his side attacks from.

Gomez's stint at right-back does, however, rely upon the fitness of Robertson upon his return to the starting lineup.

The Scotland international has played four games since his return and started Saturday's game against Burnley.

If Robertson, for some reason, isn't ready to play, Tsimikas is slowly making his return to first-team football as he made a cameo appearance for the Reds in the dying embers of Saturday's clash.

One thing is for sure, Liverpool will not be light on replacements for Alexander-Arnold should he be absent for another few weeks.