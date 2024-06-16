The Glasgow Rangers squad could look very different next season if Philippe Clement has his way and is able to bring several new players to the club.

Combined with a few current first-team players being sold, this summer could be the biggest turnover of players in recent memory, something which has been a few years in the making.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst tried to reshuffle things at Ibrox in 2022, before being sacked just a few months later. While Michael Beale suffered the same fate.

Clement appears to be a bit more savvy in the transfer market than those two and this could see plenty of young talent join the Gers in the coming weeks.

Who will arrive? Who will depart? These are the key questions which will be answered across the summer, including what the dream starting XI may be ahead of next season.

1 GK – Jack Butland

The Englishman was arguably the finest signing the club made last summer, saving the Light Blues on numerous occasions last term.

He will play a big part throughout 2024/25 as Clement looks to topple Celtic domestically and deliver a first championship title in four years.

2 RB – Reuell Walters

The Arsenal youngster has been linked with a move to the Gers recently, who could seal his signature on a free transfer, as it appears that Walters has turned down a new deal at the Gunners.

Could this move finally mean James Tavernier will be sold this summer? The interest in the captain comes from Steven Gerrard, who wishes to bring his former player to the Middle East this summer.

Tavernier will turn 33 in October and this summer could be the final chance for the club to really cash in on the defender, who failed to lead the Light Blues to either the Scottish Cup or Premiership title last term.

Walters might be young, but his ceiling is extremely high, and he could develop rapidly in Glasgow.

3 CB – John Souttar

The Scot bounced back from an injury-plagued debut season in Glasgow to make a total of 41 appearances last season, and he could move into his preferred right centre-back role ahead of the coming season.

Connor Goldson is also being targeted by Gerrard with regard to a potential move, and it feels like this is the right time for the club to sell the defender.

With two years left on his deal, the Ibrox side could demand a decent fee, which, in turn, would fund future purchases for Clement.

4 CB – Clinton Nsiala

The talented defender will join Rangers from AC Milan in July on a pre-contract, having agreed a move last week.

The 20-year-old may not have made a senior appearance for the Italian side, but he is highly regarded at the club and the move could prove to be a smart investment by Clement.

It remains to be seen how much involvement he will gain in the first team, but giving him regular game time will allow him to vastly improve.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

The Turkish defender has endured plenty of ups and downs during his two years at Ibrox, but under Clement, Yilmaz finally began to show some consistency.

Rangers may have signed Jefte, a young Brazilian left-back, but it looks as though the 23-year-old will be the first choice heading into the new season.

6 CM – Mohamed Diomande

The Ivorian joined on an initial loan deal in January which will be made permanent this summer. He shone during his first six months in Scotland, scoring twice in 19 appearances while showing a willingness to get stuck into the defensive side of things at the heart of the Rangers midfield.

Could a new signing become his main partner next season? As Clement looks like he is closing in on a Scottish talent…

7 CM – Connor Barron

The Aberdeen midfielder is being courted by several clubs on the continent and in England, while Rangers are also keen on keeping him in the country.

Indeed, the Gers have reportedly tabled an offer for the youngster in a bid to prevent him from falling through the net. Clement will need to sign more local talent, especially in a bid to meet homegrown quotas in Europe, and Barron fits the bill perfectly.

8 RW – Ross McCausland

The winger enjoyed a breakthrough season at Ibrox during 2023/24, scoring four goals and grabbing five assists in 39 games for the club.

He may only be 21, yet this experience will stand him in good stead ahead of the new season, which could see him retain his place on the right wing.

9 AM -Todd Cantwell

The Englishman enjoyed plenty of purple patches under Clement, but becoming more consistent will be his main goal for next term.

He did score eight times and notched seven assists, but if it weren’t for injuries, he could well have reached double figures on both metrics.

10 LW – Yusuf Kabadayi

It looks as though the Bayern Munich youngster could be the next player to arrive through the doors at Ibrox in the next week or so.

He will cost the Gers around £1m, which could turn into a wonderful piece of transfer business considering how impressive he has been during his stint in Germany.

The club need a pacy winger who can create chances in order to fill the void left by Abdallah Sima, and Kabadayi is the ideal candidate.

11 ST – Albion Rrahmani

The Kosovo international is being courted by the Light Blues, with a fee in the region of £6m enough to secure his services during the transfer window.

It is evident that another centre-forward or two is required ahead of 2024/25 as Clement simply cant rely on Cyriel Dessers to be his main option up front.

Rrahmani scored 19 times for FC Rapid Bucharest last term and there is no doubting his ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Rangers predicted XI for next season – GK – Butland; RB – Walters, CB – Souttar, CB – Nsiala, LB – Yilmaz; CM – Diomande, CM – Barron; RW – McCausland, AM – Cantwell, LW – Kabadayi; ST - Rrahmani