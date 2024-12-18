Leeds United look in a strong place to end their stint in the Championship by the end of the season, with boss Daniel Farke doing a phenomenal job in charge.

His side were ransacked during the summer window, arguably losing their three most important players in Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray for a combined £105m before add-ons.

Despite such departures, the German has led the Whites to second place after the first 21 matches, sitting three points off current leaders Sheffield United.

However, despite the club having the best goalscoring record of any side in the division, the hierarchy are targeting added reinforcements in January to bolster their promotion ambitions.

As a result, they’ve identified one player who could dramatically improve Farke’s options at the top end of the pitch should they complete a deal for his services.

Leeds United targeting European star in January

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds are eyeing a potential move for Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The 21-year-old has impressed in recent months, scoring nine times in 21 matches this campaign, including four goals in the Europa League to date, including one against Spanish giants Real Sociedad.

The report fails to mention a potential price tag for the Israeli talisman, but does claim that Farke’s side have been scouting him over the last few months ahead of a potential swoop.

However, Turgeman has a valuation of €3.5m (£2.9m) as per Transfermarkt, but it’s highly unlikely that the youngster would be available for that sort of fee given his recent goalscoring exploits.

Turgeman can also operate off either wing, making him a versatile option, with his relentless pressing nature making him an excellent talent in the final third for the club as they enter the final months of the 2024/25 campaign.

Such a move could end one player’s spell at Elland Road, also providing an upgrade on the star and supercharging the Whites’ promotion ambitions.

Why Turgeman signing could be the end for Bamford

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford will forever be a name that the supporters will cherish after his goalscoring record during their return to the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Englishman scored 17 times during the Whites’ return to the top flight, finishing as the fourth top scorer in the division - leading to a maiden England call-up under Gareth Southgate.

However, he’s massively struggled in recent years, scoring the same amount of goals as he did in the aforementioned year, but this time over four campaigns rather than just the one.

Injuries have restricted him to just nine appearances in 2024/25 to date, with Turgeman providing the quality that they have been desiring at the top end of the pitch in recent weeks.

The Maccabi Tel Aviv talisman, who’s been dubbed “a beast on the pitch” by current boss Zarko Lazetic, has produced some impressive numbers, as demonstrated by his goalscoring tallies.

Dor Turgeman's stats in the Europa League (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 9 Goals scored 4 Pass accuracy 73% Chances created 5 Dribbles completed 50% Duels won 21 Fouls won 9 Stats via FotMob

In the Europa League, the 21-year-old has completed 50% of his dribbles, whilst also winning 21 duels, showcasing he can star in a variety of roles, creating opportunities for teammates whilst doing the dirty work for the side.

Such figures would make him the perfect striker for Farke’s current 4–2-3-1 system, handing the club that added attacking threat as they look to return to the Premier League.

However, on the flip side, such a transfer could spell the end of Bamford’s stint in Yorkshire, especially considering his hefty wages, which see him pocket a staggering £70k-per-week.

It would be a sad closure to his time at Elland Road, but ultimately, football is a brutal industry with the Englishman potentially needing to be sacrificed if they are to complete a deal for Turgeman.