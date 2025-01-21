When it rains, it pours, and that was certainly the case for Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Ange Postecoglou's side threw away a one-goal lead to lose the North London derby 2-1, and then instead of bouncing back against relegation-threatened Everton, they ended up losing 3-2.

The Lilywhites' first-half showing was nothing short of shambolic, and while there were poor performers across the entire team, it was another abject display from Radu Dragusin at the back that stood out.

So, recent reports linking the club to a league-winning upgrade this month should be no surprise.

Tottenham target proven winner

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Tottenham are in the market for new defenders this month to help the manager cope with injuries in the squad, and one of the players who have caught their attention is AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori.

The report has revealed that the North Londoners view the Englishman as a market opportunity and one of several options they are considering to bolster their backline.

A potential price tag for the former Chelsea ace is not mentioned in the report, but stories from earlier this month revealed that an offer in excess of £25m could be enough to tempt the Rossoneri into selling.

It might not be a straightforward transfer to get over the line, but given Tomori's ability and experience, it's one worth fighting for, especially as he could finally send Dragusin packing.

How Tomori compares to Dragusin

So, if Spurs were to get their man and bring Tomori to the club this month, he'd likely come in and compete with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero for a place in the starting lineup, which in turn would see him totally surpass Dragusin as, at worst, Postecoglou's third choice.

With that said, how does the Serie A winning centre-back stack up against the Lilywhites' number six?

Well, given their position, the best way to compare them is by looking under the hood at their underlying numbers, and when we do this, we can see just how one-sided this comparison is in favour of the Milan ace.

Tomori vs Dragusin Statistics per 90 Tomori Dragusin Progressive Passes 3.91 2.79 Progressive Carries 0.65 0.54 Passing Accuracy 93.1% 84.9% Key Passes 0.43 0.16 Passes into the Penalty Area 0.11 0.00 Live Passes 62.2 55.5 Shot-Creating Actions 1.31 0.39 Goal-Creating Actions 0.22 0.08 Tackles 1.41 0.78 Tackles Won 1.09 0.47 Tackles + Interceptions 2.17 1.86 Clearances 2.83 3.64 Errors Leading to a shot 0.00 0.31 Ball Recoveries 3.80 3.49 Aerial Duels Won 1.96 2.25 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 League Season

For example, the "outstanding" international, as dubbed by former Chelsea ace Joe Cole, comes out ahead in almost every metric, including, but not limited to, progressive passes and carries, passing accuracy, key passes, passes into the penalty area, shot and goal-creating actions, tackles, tackles won, tackles plus interceptions, ball recoveries and more, all per 90.

On top of that, the Calgary-born titan has been an essential part of a winning team, making 40 appearances in Milan's Scudetto winning campaign in 2021/22 and then beating Juventus and Inter Milan to lift the Italian Super Cup this season.

Ultimately, while Dragusin might be a better player than his performances suggest this season, Tomori looks to be the far superior defender from pretty much whatever angle you take.

Therefore, while it could prove challenging, the Spurs must do what they can to bring the Englishman back to the Premier League this month.