January is always a notoriously difficult time for clubs to conduct any form of transfer business given the lack of time available to make signings and to find suitable replacements.

Such a theory has come to fruition in recent weeks for Leeds United, with Daniel Farke unable to strengthen his side with less than a week left in the window.

However, their previous business in the winter months could play heavily on their minds, especially after completing a loan move for Jean-Kevin Augustin back in January 2020 with a deal to purchase him after promotion.

He would only make three appearances, but after their success and promotion, £24.5m had to be forked out for his services despite never actually moving to Elland Road on a permanent basis.

Despite such a mistake, the club are on the hunt for another new attacker this month, leading them to a player who’s featured in the Champions League this campaign.

Leeds targeting move for CL sensation

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds are one of a number of sides in the race to land RB Salzburg winger Adam Daghim before Monday’s transfer deadline.

However, they face stiff competition from the likes of Leicester City and Brentford, with the Premier League sides potentially holding the edge, but the Whites could offer him increased game time.

The report claims that the 19-year-old has caught the eye of the club’s hierarchy, potentially putting their connections to another Red Bull outfit to good use, following in the footsteps of Brenden Aaronson.

Daghim has registered four goals across all competitions in 2024/25, but has featured in the Champions League six times for the Austrian outfit this campaign.

It’s unclear how much a deal for the young winger would cost the Whites this month, but any move for his services could spell the end of one player’s time in Yorkshire.

Why Daghim could end Gnonto’s Leeds United career

Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto has been a key player under Farke so far this season, making 27 appearances in the Championship throughout 2024/25 - registering nine goal contributions in the process.

However, he hasn’t started a league game for the Whites since the 1-0 victory over Derby County on the 29th of December, since only featuring for a total of 58 minutes in the league.

Such a lack of game time has seen links emerge, touting the 21-year-old with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia, potentially banking the club a huge profit in the process.

Given his age, it would be a risk to offload him but the funds generated could allow for a move to sign Daghim, with the 19-year-old Salzburg ace providing an upgrade on the Italian should he leave in the coming days.

The Dane, who’s previously been dubbed a “huge talent” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but has outperformed Gnonto in dribbles completed whilst dominating in terms of touches in the opposition’s box.

He’s also completed more of his attempted crosses whilst also creating more chances per 90, offering an added threat in attacking areas for Farke’s side.

How Daghim compares to Gnonto in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Daghim Gnonto Games played 28 29 Goals & assists 4 9 Chances created 1.3 1.2 Crosses completed 23% 6% Successful dribbles 3.2 1.8 Touches in opposition box 6.4 5.5 Tackles won 57% 46% Stats via FotMob

Whilst the competition appears to be tough for his signature, it’s clear that Daghim possesses a lot of qualities that could improve the Leeds attack, substantially boosting their chances of securing promotion.

As for Gnonto, given his lack of game time of late, it could be the perfect time to cash in on the youngster, pocketing a competitive fee for his services, allowing for the potential investment of Daghim before Monday’s deadline.