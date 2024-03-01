Newcastle United have progressed massively over the course of the last 18 months under current boss Eddie Howe.

However, this season the club have regressed with the squad often depleted with multiple first-team members struggling with injuries and fitness for long periods.

Players such as Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Joelinton have all struggled with injury problems, with Newcastle's results suffering as a result.

The club currently sit tenth in the Premier League, 15 points off a Champions League spot - a major gap compared to the season the club achieved last time around.

The subsequent form and results have brought rumours of a manager change, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann linked with taking over the role in the near future.

So with that in mind, we take a look at the potential starting XI Nagelsmann could piece together should he take over the role at St James' Park.

1 GK - Nick Pope

The 31-year-old has been brilliant when fit for the Magpies, with the former Burnley 'keeper keeping 26 clean sheets in his 52 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He's more than capable of returning to his best when he returns from his latest injury setback, with the goalkeeper being a good fit for Nagelsmann's system.

2 RB - Kieran Tripper

The defender has been sensational during Newcastle's rise up the Premier League under Howe, taking the armband and leading the club back to where they once were.

Now aged 33, he's coming to the back end of his career, but he still does possess a lot of qualities that could help the club push back towards the Champions League spots.

3 CB - Sven Botman

Defender Sven Botman has been a brilliant addition for the Magpies since his £32m move from Lille during the summer of 2022.

Still only 24, he has the potential to develop into one of Europe's best centre-backs within the next few years, with the Dutchman a massive part of the club's future.

4 CB - Jules Kounde

The first of the potential additions is Barcelona centre-back Jules Kounde. The 25-year-old has featured 73 times for the Spanish giants since his big-money move from Sevilla.

He's previously been linked with a move to Tyneside, with the club looking to replace Fabian Schar with a younger partner for Botman.

Kounde is a quick, ball-playing centre-half who excels with his progressive passes. This season alone, he's averaged 7.1 progressive passes per 90 in La Liga - a tally that sees him rank within the top 1% of defenders in Europe. Known for a swift 'vertically-oriented approach' when playing through midfield, that type of passing would fit Nagelsmann's philosophy perfectly.

5 LB - Kieran Tierney

With Dan Burn struggling at left-back this season - notably dropping a 4/10 performance vs Luton - the Magpies will want a replacement for the former Brighton man, with the club potentially reigniting interest in Arsenal man Kieran Tierney.

The Scotland international is currently spending the season on loan at Real Sociedad in La Liga, but Newcastle may look to permanently buy the 23-year-old.

In La Liga this season, Tierney has averaged 3.1 tackles and 4.4 progressive passes per game - tallies that beat current Magpies left-back Burn, with the 6 foot 6 defender only able to manage 2.4 and 3.3 respectively.

6 CM - Sandro Tonali

A player whom Newcastle fans haven't seen the best of yet due to his ongoing suspension for breaking gambling rules during his stint at AC Milan.

The midfielder, who joined the Magpies for £52m last summer, only featured 12 times before his ban. However, he's only 23 with the Italian still having a huge future ahead of him.

7 CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Since signing for the club for £40m back in January 2022, Bruno Guimaraes has arguably been Newcastle's best player - especially this season when the side have struggled.

The Brazilian has been a leading figure in the Newcastle dressing room, with the former Lyon midfielder showing his talents on multiple occasions this campaign. His tenacious and workmanlike style would suit Nagelsmann, should he take over on Tyneside.

8 CM - Joelinton

Since arriving at the club originally as a striker, the Brazilian has swapped his role for a box-to-box midfielder, where he's excelled to the surprise of many.

The 27-year-old is entering the final 18 months of his contract, with Howe previously admitting they may have to sell the player.

However, the club should look to extend his current deal with the midfielder potentially being the perfect fit for Nagelsmann's relentless pressing system. After all, he has already played 35 times under the German at Hoffenheim, scoring 11 goals.

9 RW - Leroy Sane

A player who is no stranger to Nagelsmann after his time at Bayern is winger Leroy Sané. The German, who is now 28, is also entering the last 18 months of his contract, with the winger potentially open to a return to the Premier League having been linked with Newcastle earlier this term.

Sane - who is rated at £87m - made 135 appearances for Manchester City before returning to the Bundesliga where he's impressed once again.

With Miguel Almiron rumoured to be leaving St James' Park, the club may look to target Sane. When comparing the two, Sane dominates, with the German averaging 3.9 successful take-ons compared to Almiron's tally of just 1.1.

10 ST - Alexander Isak

The Sweden international has been sensational since his arrival from Real Sociedad back in July 2022 for £60m. The 24-year-old has scored 24 times in his 54 appearances for the club, with the striker having the potential to get even better during his time at the club.

He's dislodged fellow striker Callum Wilson from the starting lineup, with Isak having more than enough talent to play for most teams in the Premier League.

11 LW - Federico Chiesa

A player that the club have also been linked with in recent months, is Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent seasons. However, he's returned to action this campaign in the form of his life. In his 21 appearances, he's scored six times and assisted twice, as Chiesa looks to catch up on lost time.

When comparing the Italian to current Newcastle left-winger Anthony Gordon, it's clear that he's a level above in terms of quality. Chiesa averages 4.9 progressive carries compared to Gordon's tally of 3.9, with the Italian also dominating the Englishman when it comes to touches in the 18-yard box.

Gordon's averaged 4.1, 1.4 less than Chiesa's tally of 5.5 - once again highlighting the quality of Juve's Italian winger. Such an aggressive and direct play style would no doubt lend itself to Nagelsmann's swift style of play.