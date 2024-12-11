Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been given a run of games to save himself from the potential sack, with a report sharing what will be a crucial timeline for the Australian.

Postecoglou under pressure but safe from Tottenham axe for now

For the time being, Postecoglou is reliably believed to be safe from the Tottenham axe, with chairman Daniel Levy prepared to give more time to the ex-Celtic boss so he can transform the club's fortunes - much like the tactician did at the beginning of last season.

However, the numbers make for grim reading, with Spurs securing just three victories from their last 10 matches in all competitions - a run which includes humbling defeats to Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Galatasaray and Bournemouth - and Postecoglou most recently watched his side throw away a two-goal cushion to lose 4-3 at home to Chelsea.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26 Tottenham vs Wolves December 29 Tottenham vs Newcastle January 4

Next, Postecoglou faces a familiar foe in a Europa League clash with Rangers on Thursday. The 59-year-old will be desperate to come away with nothing but a win against his old rivals at Celtic, as Spurs travel to Glasgow for the crunch clash at Ibrox.

"I'm looking forward to it. I had a great time up there in the two years I was there [at Celtic]. Fair to say, Ibrox can be fairly intense and I'm sure we'll feel that," said Postecoglou on his return to Rangers with Tottenham (via Sky Sports).

"But it's a great stadium to play football in. The atmosphere, European nights. Even when I was there, they did awfully well in Europe - the first year I was there they got to the Europa League final.

"So you know how European nights, irrespective of their league form, they really rise for, so it's a good challenge for us. I'm also looking forward to being back in Glasgow and feeling the cold again and hopefully see some friendly faces among the others."

It's been described as a "must-not-lose" game for Postecoglou by Sky journalist Michael Bridge, with GiveMeSport now shedding light on the Tottenham manager's most crucial next few matches in terms of saving his position.

Postecoglou given next four games to save Tottenham job

Indeed, it is believed that Tottenham's next four games will be used as a "gauge" to determine how long he remains in charge - with Postecoglou given Rangers, Southampton, Man United and Liverpool to save his job.

The quartet of fixtures are described as pivotal when it comes to Postecoglou's future, with the ex-Australia manager also apparently "battling" to remain in charge of Spurs as he heads into an all-important run of games.

"It's now year two - the year Ange says he "always wins a trophy", wrote Sky reporter Bridge in a comment on Postecoglou's future.

"Perhaps even the quote has been twisted to suggest he's promising one for Spurs in his second season. That's the scrutiny he now finds himself under on top of the daily debate over his supposed stubbornness to adapt and attacking style of play.

"As Postecoglou says himself - he's at the club because the previous regime, one way or another, didn't deliver. Some fans will point to the board. Levy is not going to sack himself, so it is either a resurgence under Postecoglou or the supporters face the prospect of yet another rebuild."