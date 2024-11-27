Aston Villa are set for a blockbuster Champions League clash this evening with Italian giants Juventus. This is the second European heavyweight that the Villans will host this season, after Bayern Munich’s trip to Villa Park. That game ended in a 1-0 victory for Unai Emery’s side, thanks to a spectacular winning goal from John Duran.

Emery will be desperate for his side to repeat their heroics once more, as Thiago Motta’s charges come to town. They are struggling in Serie A this term, languishing in sixth place, four points off top-of-the-table Napoli. Incredibly, they have drawn seven of their 13 league matches and are yet to lose.

There could have been a reunion between former Villa and former star Douglas Luiz this week, but he seems set to miss the game through injury.

Douglas Luiz’s time at Juve

It has been a tough start to life at Juventus for Brazilian midfielder Luiz. The 26-year-old made the move from the Midlands to Turin this summer, joining the Old Lady in a deal worth £42.35m. However, it has not quite worked out he he might have expected so far.

So far, the Brazil international has played just nine times in all competitions for his new side, starting twice. In total, he has played 312 minutes, which incredibly works out at just 3.4 full 90 minute games. It has been a really tough start to life at the Allianz Stadium.

It is certainly frustrating from a Villa point of view, given the midfielder was a crucial player in Claret and Blue. He played 209 times for the club, scoring 22 times and grabbing 24 assists from midfield, even captaining the side on three occasions.

Sadly, the Brazilian has picked up a muscular injury in the past few weeks, which seems like it will keep him out of action against his former club. Villa fans will surely be disappointed not to see their former number six grace the Villa Park turf once more.

Reuters/Daniele Mascolo

Ironically, the Villans could have done with their former midfield star this evening. Juventus have some potent attacking players who Luiz could have helped to deal with.

Instead, they will be relying on the man they replaced him with.

Emery could start the new Douglas Luiz

The man in question here is Ross Barkley. Since returning to the club on a free transfer after leaving Luton Town, the Everton academy graduate has gone from strength to strength in Claret and Blue.

He has played 13 games in all competitions this term, scoring twice and grabbing an assist from midfield. The Englishman has been in great form in front of goal, scoring twice in his last two games, including a late equaliser last time out against Crystal Palace which earned his side a point.

Earlier in the season, Emery noted Barkley’s likeness to Luiz, explaining that he purposefully “added two players with similar characteristics” to their former midfielder. Youri Tielemans is the other man he is referencing here.

The Villa number six will likely have his work cut out to keep several of the Juve attackers quiet. This includes the likes of Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah, who both have four goals this season. Luckily for Villa, the Old Lady’s first-choice striker, Dusan Vlahovic, is out injured.

Barkley has been impressive this season in the Premier League from a defensive standpoint, a side to his game that has really developed. As per Squawka, he has won 2.8 ground duels and made 5.3 ball recoveries per 90 minutes. Last season, for a Luton side where he had even more defensive responsibility, he was better.

Barkley defensive stats for Villa and Luton Stat (per 90) For Villa For Luton Tackles made 1.8 1.7 Ground duels won 2.8 5.2 Duels won 3.8 6.7 Ground duel success rate 50% 49.83% Ball recoveries 5.3 6.9 Stats from Squawka

It could be a tough evening for the Englishman, who will likely just have to sit in front of the back four and break up play, ensuring the likes of Yildiz and Weah do not have much of an effect on the game. He must stay disciplined, but given football statistician Statman Dave described him as “relentless”, this should not be too difficult.

Even though Luiz’s departure was a blow for Villa, they have seemingly replaced him well in the form of Barkley. Wednesday night could be his sternest test yet, and he will certainly be hoping to carry on his standout form from this term so far.