Ruben Amorim has been an instant hit during the opening few matches of his Manchester United tenure, winning two of his first three outings in all competitions.

His 3-4-2-1 system has quickly been taken on board by the first team, leading to their upturn in results over the last couple of weeks.

The 39-year-old’s tactical tweaks have allowed many players to reignite their careers at Old Trafford, with the side looking a completely different proposition to what they did under former boss Erik ten Hag.

Bruno Fernandes has been operating in a more advanced number 10 role behind the lone striker, a shift that has benefitted his goal combinations dramatically already.

The Portuguese has starred under his compatriot, registering two assists in the recent win over Everton, taking his tally to two goals and five assists in the Premier League.

However, it’s the form of one player who has dramatically improved, now looking to be a bargain at his price tag after failing to gain a consistent run of matches under the former regime.

Amad Diallo’s stats since Amorim’s appointment

Ivorian winger Amad Diallo joined United in a £37m deal way back in 2021 but has had to bide his time before making an impact on the first team at Old Trafford.

He’s been on two separate loan spells to Rangers and Championship side Sunderland, before returning last season - with his most memorable moment coming in the FA Cup clash with rivals Liverpool, scoring the winner in extra time.

The now 22-year-old has only made three league starts this season, but two of which have come since the appointment of Amorim in matches against Ipswich Town and Everton.

However, the new manager’s trust in Diallo has been massively rewarded, with the youngster taking to his new right wing-back role like a duck to water.

In his first two matches in the aforementioned position, he’s registered three assists, taking his tally of goal contributions to eight in all competitions - with Fernandes only achieving a higher tally to date.

Amad vs Everton Minutes played 90 Touches 71 Accurate passes 42/49 (86%) Key passes 3 Assists 2 Shots 2 Successful dribbles 4/4 Ground duels won 11/14 Aerial duels won 1/3 Fouled 3x Stats via Sofascore.

His ability to work tirelessly down the flank has made him the perfect fit for the new boss’ philosophy, as demonstrated with his pressure leading to Joshua Zirkzee’s second strike at the weekend.

However, there’s another reason to be excited for the supporters, especially considering the club have another talent in their academy who can emulate Amad’s rapid rise under Amorim.

Man United's next Amad Diallo

Striker Chido Obi-Martin has caught the eye in recent months for his goalscoring talents after his move from Arsenal in the summer.

The 17-year-old has starred for the club’s U18 side despite his tender age, dominating opposition defenders and causing havoc, helping the Red Devils youngsters sit top of their division.

He registered a total of 32 goals in 18 matches for the Gunners last season, before scoring a hat-trick on his debut for United against Nottingham Forest a couple of weeks ago.

Most goals in the U18 Premier League Player Games Goals Mins per goal 1) Chido Obi Martin 23 37 45 2) Ellis Simms 38 36 79 3) Folarin Balogun 33 34 80 4) Reo Griffiths 34 34 82 5) Oakley Cannoier 34 32 77 Stats via Transfermarkt

Obi-Martin has since added two more goals, with his latest against Stoke City breaking the record for the most goals scored by a player in the U18s Premier League, previously held by Ellis Simms.

However, the form of teammate James Scanlon has seen him already outscore the impressive Obi Martin this season, despite operating in a wide role rather than a central position.

The winger, who’s previously been dubbed as “terrific” by journalist George Smith, has already notched ten goals and four assists in his nine U18 outings - five more than Obi-Martin - which has seen him earn an international call-up.

Scanlon, who’s made 10 appearances for Gibraltar despite being just 18, has showcased excellent talents in attacking areas, similar to that for Diallo before his shift in position to a wing-back role.

Given the form of Fernandes in the central attacking position, should he be given the opportunity to star in the first team, he could feature in a wide role and follow in the footsteps of the Ivorian.

The youngster’s versatility in being able to feature on either wing, coupled with his ability with both feet could make him a valuable option for Amorim in the years to come.

A left-sided role has been a problem position for various managers at Old Trafford, but instead of dipping into the transfer market, they could delve into their youth system with Scanlon having the tools to make a positive impression on the side.

The teenager may have to make his first impression count should he make the jump, but given his impressive form since his transfer from Derby County in 2021, he could well be ready to star in the Premier League in the near future.