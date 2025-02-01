As the cliche goes, 'goals win games, but defence wins titles'. In the case of Arsenal, the Gunners boast a pretty mean defence it must be said, having conceded just 21 times in 23 Premier League games thus far.

It could be argued then that the north Londoners are doing everything right to finally end that long wait for the title, but there remains that nagging feeling. That itch that can't be scratched. The signing of a striker...

With Gabriel Jesus seemingly ruled out for the season, the Emirates outfit only have Kai Havertz to call upon in that number nine berth, with question marks still surrounding the German despite his 14 goals and assists in all competitions in 2024/25.

Signed initially to replace Granit Xhaka in the left-eight berth, the former Chelsea man is not an orthodox number nine, but the hunt is still on to fill that longstanding void before Monday's deadline.

Arsenal's search for a striker

If recent evidence is anything to go by, the Gunners won't panic. Indeed, it was around this time last year that there were calls to sign a certain Ivan Toney, yet Mikel Arteta and co held firm, rather than acting in desperation.

That said, that desire for a proven Premier League marksman has not abated it would seem, with reports earlier this week revealing that a £60m bid had been lodged for Aston Villa talisman, Ollie Watkins.

While that offer was flatly rejected by the Midlands side, the Daily Mail has reported that the Englishman - who is a boyhood Arsenal fan - is still open to making the move to the Emirates before the end of the window, if an agreement can be reached.

As per the report, Arsenal are 'now weighing up a second offer' for the former Brentford man, albeit with the situation a complex one amid Jhon Duran's exit to Al Nassr.

Arsenal could land their next Aubameyang

With Duran moving on, all hope may be lost for the Gunners, although amid talk that Marcus Rashford could be set for a surprise switch to Villa Park, might Arteta's side still have a chance of snapping up Watkins?

There may be a desire to plump for a younger, more long-term target to lead the line, yet at 29, Watkins is a ready-made, plug-and-play option, who has proven himself in the Premier League for a number of seasons now.

Since joining Villa in the summer of 2020, the England international has scored 69 top-flight goals, and registered a further 31 assists, while scoring at least ten goals in each of his five league campaigns at the club.

Watkins vs Havertz - 24/25 PL record Stat (*per game) Watkins Havertz Games 24 20 Goals 10 8 Assists 5 2 Big chances missed 19 14 Big chances created 4 2 Key passes* 0.9 0.8 Pass accuracy* 78% 79% Touches* 20.9 39.1 Total duels won* 37% 39% Stats via Sofascore

The signing of such a consistent goalscorer could evoke memories of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Arsenal back in January 2018, with the £56m signing having arrived at the peak of his powers from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabonese marksman - who was 28 at the time, just a year younger than Watkins - made the switch after netting 141 goals in 213 games in Germany, supplying Arsene Wenger with a reliable and experienced number nine to spearhead his attack.

Capable of operating centrally or off the left - like Watkins - Aubameyang went on to rip it up in an Arsenal shirt, bagging 92 goals in 163 games in all competitions, before departing for Barcelona after a fall out with Arteta.

Hopefully, Watkins would enjoy a far smoother ride in north London than his centre-forward counterpart, although he would certainly mirror the now-veteran in being a proven option who could deliver the goods for at least three or four seasons, if not the long term.

Yes, looking at a young, high-potential striker - in the mould of Benjamin Sesko - would be appealing, but Watkins, who Conor Coady hailed as a "nightmare to play against", would surely be able to slot in seamlessly.