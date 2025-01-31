With just a handful of days left in the January transfer window, numerous players are set for an exit from Chelsea, as Enzo Maresca looks to declutter his first-team squad.

Axel Disasi looks the most likely to depart Stamford Bridge in a move to join fellow Premier League side Aston Villa on a loan move until the end of the season.

However, the Frenchman could be joined by João Félix in the West Midlands, with Unai Emery looking for added reinforcements amid Jhon Duran’s pending move to Saudi Arabia before Monday’s deadline.

Such departures could free up space and funds within the Blues squad to make multiple late deals in the market to help fund their push for a top-four finish come the end of May.

As a result, one player appears to be edging closer to a potential move, that’s if the latest rumours coming out of the club are to be believed.

Chelsea's search for a forward

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Chelsea are set to make a late move to secure the services of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in the coming days.

The Argentine attacker has been on the club’s radar throughout the window, often in a potential battle with Serie A outfit Napoli, with both sides desiring a new left-sided forward.

However, the latest report claims that because of the lack of time left to find a replacement, Ruben Amorim’s side are demanding a fee in the region of £80m to offload the 20-year-old sensation.

Whilst not being suited to United’s switch in philosophy, he’s still registered 13 combined goals and assists across all competitions, with such a figure undoubtedly offering Maresca the reinforcement he’s sought in recent times.

He could follow in the footsteps of one player currently plying his trade at the Bridge, potentially becoming a leading figure in the club’s quest to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Why Garnacho could be another Palmer for Chelsea

Cole Palmer has rapidly developed into a superstar for Chelsea after his unexpected £40m move from Manchester City back in the summer of 2023.

Whilst it was unclear at the time whether he would make an immediate first-team impact, the youngster was handed a chance to impress at the Bridge, taking his opportunity with both hands and not looking in the rearview mirror.

The 22-year-old, who’s now a regular England international, has exceeded beyond all imagination in the capital, registering 60 goals and assists in just 70 games for the club - now up there with the very best talents in European football.

He’s produced countless moments of magic since his move to the Bridge, including four goals in the first half against Brighton earlier this season, becoming the first player in Premier League history to achieve the feat.

However, a deal for Garnacho could see Maresca land the next version of the star, following in his footsteps in moving to the Blues after coming through the academy of a Manchester side.

When comparing their respective stats from the ongoing campaign, the Argentine has produced similar stats in key areas, highlighting how he can replicate Palmer in being a success in West London.

Garnacho, who’s previously been labelled “frightening” by content creator Mark Goldbridge, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but has bettered the Englishman for progressive carries and carries into the final third per 90 - showcasing his ability at taking the ball forward at any given opportunity.

How Garnacho compares to Palmer in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Garnacho Palmer Games played 22 23 Goals & assists 4 20 Progressive carries 5.6 3.3 Carries into final third 2.8 2.2 Shots on target 1.4 1.4 Pass accuracy 78% 75% Take-ons attempted 3.9 3.2 Stats via FBref

He’s also registered the same number of shots on target per 90, whilst bettering the star for attempted take-ons, potentially offering that added threat the Blues have been targeting of late.

Whilst £80m may appear to be yet another huge investment from the hierarchy, it is one that could prove to be worthwhile, also having the potential to build on his impressive start to life as a professional.