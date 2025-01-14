Leeds United have been known to conduct shrewd business in the transfer window in recent years, signing various talents who have made a huge impact on the first team.

Raphinha was one of the players who starred at Elland Road before making the club a huge profit on their investment - subsequently boosting their FFP and PSR standing.

The Brazilian cost just £17m, scoring 17 times in 67 appearances, leaving in a £55m deal to join Catalan giants Barcelona in a move that has taken his career to the next level.

Ao Tanaka is just one example within the current first team setup, costing a bargain fee of just £3.5m - already looking to be well worth more than the fee forked out as he’s cemented himself as a regular starter in Daniel Farke’s side.

The Japanese international isn’t the only current player in the first team to have been worth every penny of their respective transfer fees.

Leeds’ current first-team stars under Daniel Farke

Welsh international Ethan Ampadu has been one of the club’s best additions since returning to the Championship, playing a key role at the heart of the side.

The 24-year-old cost £7m last summer from Premier League side Chelsea, featuring in every single league outing, along with all of the play-off matches as they fell at the final hurdle against Southampton.

In 2024/25, he suffered a knee injury that has restricted him to just 14 appearances, but has wasted no time in making his mark, winning the most tackles per 90 of any player in the side.

Winger Dan James, meanwhile, cost a whopping £30m from Manchester United during their time in England’s top flight, initially looking to be a costly mistake during his first 18 months in Yorkshire.

However, the last few months he’s proved to be worth every penny, playing a huge role in Farke’s ambitions of ending the club’s stint in the Championship and returning to the promised land.

James has notched six goals and three assists in his 20 appearances to date, the second most in the Leeds outfit behind Dutch forward Joel Piroe.

January presents another opportunity for the club to strengthen the squad to aid the promotion push, including a move to sign one player who could be their version of the Welsh star.

The player who could be Leeds’ next Dan James

Various attacking players have been touted with a move to join the Whites already this month, potentially partnering James within the final third for Farke’s men.

Louie Barry and Dor Turgeman have both been mentioned as potential additions since the opening of the window, but neither of the aforementioned pair have yet edged closer to a move to Yorkshire.

However, numerous other players have been touted with moves, including Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies, who could be free to leave despite their recent defensive injury crisis.

A report over the last couple of days claimed that the Whites were 'strongly pushing' for a move for the 31-year-old, who’s only made four appearances in the Premier League this season.

Davies, who’s previously been dubbed “sensational” by Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge, could link up with James - following in his footsteps by leaving a top-flight side, where he’s not first choice, before making an impact at Elland Road.

Such a move could see him link up with numerous compatriots, including James, Ampadu and Joe Rodon - having the tools to boost Farke’s promotion chances.

Ben Davies' stats for Spurs in the PL (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 4 Minutes played 271 Pass accuracy 91% Duels won 10 Aerials duels won 8 Recoveries 11 Dribbled past 2 Stats via FotMob

Davies has averaged a pass completion rate of 91% to date, winning 2.7 aerial duels per 90, making him the perfect defensive option - capable on the ball whilst being solid defensively, two key components of the German’s philosophy.

The club may already have a plethora of key defensive options on the books, but you simply can’t turn your nose up at a player of the Welshman’s quality.

A move for the defender would inject the added quality needed for a title fight, whilst also preparing the Whites for a potential return to the Premier League next year.