Arsenal’s form in December has been recovering after a mixed run of results. Mikel Arteta’s side have dropped points in just two of their games this month, a 1-1 draw away to Fulham and a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Everton.

However, five wins in their other five games have certainly helped things to recover form-wise. Some of the best of those wins include a 5-1 thrashing away to Crystal Palace and a 3-0 win against high-flying AS Monaco in the Champions League.

With the season on a knife edge, Arsenal could look to strengthen their squad this winter as they look to push Liverpool in the title race, and have been linked with one La Liga star.

Arsenal target La Liga midfielder

The player in question here is Barcelona and Spain midfielder Dani Olmo. Despite having just joined the club in the summer, the former RB Leipzig star might well depart due to issues with registration.

According to a report from The Times, the Gunners could turn their attention to signing the Spaniard as they look to bolster their midfield. They have been put on high alert, in case a deal becomes possible over the winter.

However, they would not be the only club from the Premier League targeting the attacking midfielder. Manchester United and Manchester City are also linked, with Olmo available on a free transfer if he does have to leave Barca already.

Why Olmo would be a good signing

Arsenal have had success in the past in signing Barcelona academy midfielders. Cesc Fabregas joined the club in September 2003 from the La Liga giants. Although the path is not exactly the same, with Olmo leaving the club for a few seasons, they have still had success signing La Masia midfielders.

The former Arsenal captain went on to play 303 games for the North Londoners, scoring 57 goals and grabbing an impressive 94 assists. A deal to sign Olmo certainly has a similar feel to it, with him being a Spanish La Maisa midfield graduate joining from Barcelona.

Switching the focus back to Olmo, he has performed well for Barca this season, despite injuries affecting his game time. In total, the midfielder has played 15 games across competitions, scoring five times which includes four goals in La Liga.

He was one of the standout players for Spain in their successful Euro 2024 campaign. The midfielder, who is capped 41 times by his country, scored three times and grabbed two assists as his side lifted the trophy.

That included a vital goal and assist in a 2-1 win over Germany in the quarter-final. In that game, he set up Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino for the winner. Olmo’s contributions for Spain meant he was named in the team of the tournament.

Interestingly, there is a comparison to be made between Olmo and another Arsenal target, Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha. According to a report from the Telegraph, the Gunners are interested in doing a deal for the Old Gold attacker.

Indeed, there can be a likeness drawn between the two reported Arsenal targets, with Cunha noted as Olmo's most comparable player in Europe's top five leagues, according to FBref.

It is worth noting that Cunha has played the equivalent of 10 full 90 minute games more than the Spaniard, who earns £149k-per-week, as per Capology.

From a creative point of view, they are very similar. The Barcelona man - who Pep Guardiola dubbed a "top player" - averages 1.16 key passes and 6.09 progressive passes per 90 minutes. In comparison, the Wolves attacker averages 1.9 key passes and 4.05 progressive passes each game.

Olmo and Cunha key stats compared Stat (per 90) Olmo Cunha Expected assists 0.3 0.2 Key passes 1.16 1.9 Progressive passes 6.09 4.05 Shot-creating actions 3.32 3.98 Goal-creating actions 0.43 0.48 Stats from FBref

Arsenal are clearly targeting a creative player to bolster attacking options. Although Cunha is having a strong season, signing a “playmaker” like Olmo, as football writer Zach Lowy described him, on a free could be the dream addition as they look to push Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.