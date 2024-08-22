As much as Alex McCarthy's error away at Newcastle United on the opening day cost Southampton dear, Russell Martin will want his Saints attackers to be less wasteful in-front of goal moving forward, when back on home soil versus Nottingham Forest this Saturday.

The South Coast side would register 19 shots on Nick Pope's busy goal during the ill-tempered Premier League opener, but the final score would read 1-0 in favour of Eddie Howe's men, regardless of the many chances handed to the away team.

He will be praying the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Adam Armstrong get their top-flight seasons up and running at St. Mary's on Saturday, therefore, as a new goalkeeper looks close to joining the newly promoted group after McCarthy's shambolic afternoon on Tyneside.

Southampton's search for a goalkeeper

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Southampton are in discussions over a deal for Feyenoord shot-stopper Justin Bijlow to join Martin's ranks, with the 6 foot 2 shot-stopper a wanted man this transfer window to date.

Both Arsenal and Atletico Madrid were allegedly interested in the Dutchman's services, as per the report, but Southampton may well have won this battle, owing to the fact Bijlow was only going to be a second choice 'keeper at the Gunners and out in Spain.

This has been corroborated by journalist Graeme Bailey, who has revealed that the Saints are 'confident' of sealing the deal, with the claim made that he could become a Southampton player 'in the next few days'.

How Bijlow could become the next Forster

The new addition could well end up becoming Southampton's next Fraser Forster, who was a reliable pair of gloves for the Saints across many seasons in the Premier League.

McCarthy would then fall back down to a place on the substitutes bench subsequently, with Bijlow even gaining eight call-ups to the senior Netherlands national team across his time in the Eredivisie to date.

Bijlow has gone on to become an established 'keeper at Feyenoord that the Dutch giants can rely on, with this impressive stop - as shown above - coming all the way back in 2021, when the 26-year-old was still cutting his teeth as an up-and-coming talent.

Now, the Rotterdam-born shot-stopper has amassed 143 senior appearances for his current employers over a number of campaigns in the men's fold, with a step-up to the Premier League now on the horizon.

Bijlow's Eredivisie numbers for Feyenoord (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Bijlow Games played 17 Clean sheets 6 Goals conceded 14 Saves* 1.7 Saves made 29 Ball recoveries* 9.9 Accurate passes* 32.7 (86%) Stats by Sofascore

Last season saw Bijlow add six clean sheets to his ever-growing Feyenoord tally, which now stands at 54 clean sheets registered from 143 games, with Martin now hopeful he can displace McCarthy when moving to England.

Forster, who stands at a far more imposing 6 foot 7 compared to Bijlow's 6 foot 2 frame, has just one more shut-out on his career total when he was still on the books of the Saints, with 55 clean sheets managed from 162 appearances on the South Coast.

The towering 36-year-old, who is now a reserve option at Tottenham Hotspur, would go on to become an icon in Southampton quarters, before moving away to North London, with the likes of Gavin Bazunu then entering through the door.

Bazunu's serious injury sustained last campaign will open up the door for Bijlow to walk into the building now, however, to finally replace Forster effectively.

The Dutchman's calmness on the ball in the Eredivisie is an obvious standout from the table above, as McCarthy's lackadaisical nature on the ball versus Newcastle proved costly.

Labelled as being "brilliant" when first making waves at Feyenoord by football journalist Cecilia Lagos, Bijlow will want to make the number one jersey his own at St. Mary's, if a move does get finalised very soon.