Leeds United fans will have left their last game away at Ashton Gate frustrated with their team's performance, as Daniel Farke's Whites had to settle for their fifth draw of the Championship campaign already.

In truth, it was an uneventful 0-0 stalemate, with Leeds registering five shots on target across the course of the 90 minutes, but failing to find the back of Max O'Leary's net.

Farke will want his team to be far more exciting and easy on the eye during their ongoing pursuit of promotion, with the West Yorkshire giants reportedly keen on a move this January that could very much enhance their firepower up top.

Leeds United's transfer news

According to a report by football journalist Graeme Bailey earlier this week, Leeds are now in a fierce race to snap up coveted Hammarby star Bazoumana Toure, with the 18-year-old winger very much a wanted figure.

Toure is being looked at by a whole host of Premier League outfits, which includes Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and many more, with the Whites hopeful they can gatecrash any interest from the league above to secure the exciting teenager's services.

Scoring goals for fun playing out in Sweden, with this headed effort above his ninth of the Allsvenskan season to date, it could be time for the electric left winger to spread his wings, with Leeds one of many next potential onward destinations facing the 18-year-old.

He could even grow and blossom into being the Championship club's next Wilfried Gnonto, who was once plucked from obscurity playing in Switzerland as a teenager himself, before going on to be a devastating attacking force in England.

Leeds United's next Gnonto

Gnonto would bow out from FC Zurich with a similar rich vain of form in front of goal to Toure at Hammarby, helping himself to eight goals from 33 league games during his final full season playing in the Swiss Super League, before Leeds came calling.

The rest is history now from the perspective of the second-tier promotion chasers, with the tricky Italian attacker registering 15 goals and 11 assists from 85 games to date in a Whites strip, more than justifying Leeds' gamble to fork out £3.8m on him in 2022 when he was a relative unknown entity to fans of the English game.

Toure's league numbers for Hammarby (24/25) Stat - per 90 mins* Toure Games played 22 Goals scored 9 Assists 4 Shots* 1.6 Big chances missed 1 Big chances created 7 Ball recoveries* 4.0 Total duels won* 4.9 Stats by Sofascore

The Hammarby star will hope he can become the club's next Gnonto if he enters the building this January, amidst a wave of so much interest in his services, with the 18-year-old also a lively customer for defenders to keep tabs on away from finishing off chances, with seven big chances created this season in Sweden alongside his impressive nine-goal tally.

Labelled as being "extremely talented" earlier this year by talent scout Antonio Mango, Toure could be snapped up by the second-tier promotion hopefuls for only £5m according to reports, not too dissimilar from the £3.8m that proved to be a bargain when signing Gnonto two years ago.

Immediately making a name for himself in his new surroundings with sublime strikes like these, Gnonto will no doubt be a player Toure will look to as inspiration, as the Whites begin to contemplate major moves in January that could help them in their mission to break into the top two in the Championship.