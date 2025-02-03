Sunderland haven't been the most active Championship side this winter transfer window so far with just one notable addition in the form of Enzo Le Fee joining the Black Cats ranks.

Of course, that statement loan buy did send shockwaves through the second tier - considering the Frenchman was once a £19m buy for parent employers AS Roma - but Regis Le Bris will pray there's still a last-gasp buy on the cards in the striker department.

The ex-Lorient manager could finally get his wish on deadline day as Sunderland aim to bring in this sharpshooter from Serbia - with talk also growing regarding the club's interest in Liverpool starlet, Jayden Danns.

Sunderland's search for a striker

As per journalist Ryan Taylor via his X account, the promotion hopefuls are interested in securing the services of Red Star Belgrade ace Pape Cherif Ndiaye before the window officially slams shut.

Taylor reveals that the striker would be keen on a late switch, with confidence on Ndiaye's side that a switch could take place, but Red Star remain hesitant to sanction a deal at the 11th hour.

After all, the Senegalese star has been a lethal finisher of chances for Red Star so far this season, with the Wearside outfit hopeful anyway that Ndiaye joining through the door could see them win a modern version of Asamoah Gyan who was another dramatic striker signing back in 2010.

What Ndiaye could offer Sunderland

This campaign alone in league action for Red Star, Ndiaye has been a man-possessed in front of goal with a ridiculous 13 strikes coming his way from 16 contests. Danns, for instance, has scored just three senior career goals to date, albeit from only nine outings.

On top of that, Ndiaye has also been a potent attacker in the illustrious Champions League for his current club so far this campaign, with two goals coming his way from eight clashes, which included this confidently tucked away penalty hitting the back of the net versus AS Monaco.

In total, the African marksman has 96 career goals next to his name, with Ndiaye perhaps fancying the challenge of relocating to English shores now away from regularly finding the back of the net in Serbia.

He could end up being Sunderland's next Gyan in that regard, with Gyan also known to be a prolific striker playing in countries such as Italy and France before making the leap to move to the Black Cats in the summer of 2010.

Gyan's career goal record before/with Sunderland Club played for Games played Goals scored Udinese 40 11 Modena 54 15 Stade Rennais 53 14 Sunderland 37 11 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Indeed, the popular Ghanaian would have 40 career goals to brag about playing for the likes of Udinese, Modena and Stade Rennais before his big Premier League break came to be, with the 6 foot 1 centre-forward then taking to the big pressures of the English game well.

His debut campaign would see him pick up a hefty goal haul of ten strikes from 31 league games, making him Sunderland's top scorer in the top-flight overall, leading also to the Black Cats comfortably finishing in mid-table.

Ndiaye would have a different task on his hands in attempting to get Sunderland back up to this level, but if his blistering goal record at Red Star and other clubs are anything to go by, Le Bris' men could strike gold here.

After all, the promotion chasers struck gold going down the left-field route with Wilson Isidor with the loanee now a permanent player after bagging nine Championship strikes, with the hope now that Ndiaye - either as rival or teammate for Danns - can be another gem that is unearthed.