Tottenham Hotspur have been blessed with some extraordinarily talented stars over the years, the sort of players who can change games all on their own.

Unfortunately, these players haven't necessarily translated into trophies for the North Londoners, but have often resulted in significant transfer fees.

For example, the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modrić put in countless sensational performances for the Lilywhites before moving to Real Madrid for huge sums of money in the 2010s, while Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick moved to Manchester United in the 2000s.

However, the most recent seismic sale Spurs have made was, of course, Harry Kane.

Kane's Spurs career

Spurs picked up a young Kane all the way back in 2004, just three years after he was released by fierce rivals Arsenal, and over the next seven years, the youngster would work his way through the club's junior sides before going out on his first loan to Leyton Orient in January 2011.

The next couple of years would see the Englishman go out on several more loans, and, following a few first-team appearances in the 13/14 season, he was finally given a proper run of games to prove himself the following year, and prove himself he did.

In his 51 appearances across all competitions, the Walthamstow-born phenom racked up an incredible haul of 31 goals and five assists, securing his place leading the line from that point onwards.

In all, the world-class centre-forward made 435 first-team appearances for the Lilywhites, in which he scored a ridiculous 280 goals and provided 61 assists for good measure, equating to a goal involvement once every 1.27 games.

This unreal level of output understandably made Kane one of the most-sought-after strikers on the planet, and after years of will he won't he, the Spurs icon finally left the club, moving to Bayern Munich in a transfer that net Daniel Levy and Co a fee in the region of €100m, which was £86.4m at the time.

The mammoth fee was the one thing that made the blow of losing such an incredible player that bit more bearable. While it's unlikely that Postecoglou has anyone as talented as the Englishman in his squad today, one of his players could eventually fetch a fee similar to his.

Spurs' next big sale

So, the player in question is Spurs' inform sensation, Brennan Johnson. The Welsh international joined the club last summer from Nottingham Forest for around £47.5m, and while he had a slow start to life in the capital, he ended the campaign with a reasonably impressive haul of five goals and ten assists in 34 games.

He's been even more impactful so far this season, and in just 15 games, has already scored seven goals, which is only made more impressive considering how he once again started the year in middling fashion.

This red-hot form has seen him compared to several talented wingers in England and beyond, including Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, and while that might not be a comparison the Spurs faithful love, it makes sense.

For example, both players are particularly fond of running at opposition defenders with the ball at their feet and looking for ways to get a shot off or to get into the box.

However, it's the winger from N17 who seems to be better at that this year, considering the Gunners ace has just two goals and three assists in as many games.

With that said, the comparison itself stems from FBref, which looks at players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues before creating a ten-man list of the most comparable players, and in this case, it considers the Brazilian to be the second most similar winger to the Welshman.

You can get a better idea of how they come to this conclusion by looking at the underlying statistics where they most closely align, which in this case includes metrics such as shots on target, non-penalty expected goals plus assists, goals per shot on target, passes into the penalty area, passing accuracy, live passes, successful take-on percentage, aerial duels won, carries and carries into the penalty area, all per 90.

Johnson & Martinelli Statistics per 90 Johnson Martinelli Shots on Target 1.03 0.74 Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.61 0.48 Goals per Shot on Target 0.44 0.40 Passes into the Penalty Area 1.95 1.47 Passing Accuracy 70.9% 71.9% Live Passes 25.1 27.9 Successful Take-Ons % 35.3% 38.2% Carries into the Penalty Area 2.64 2.35 Carries 21.6 24.4 Aerial Duels Won 0.80 0.88 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 PL Season

The Spurs faithful might not be overjoyed by this comparison, but they could be in the future, as according to the CIES Football Observatory, Martinelli is worth a staggering €127m, which converts to about £107m, and if the pair are that similar on the pitch, there is no reason to think Johnson couldn't also be worth as much in the future, especially as he's outperforming the Brazilian this season.

Therefore, it's the former Forest ace who could one day be the Lilywhites' next Kane-esque sale.