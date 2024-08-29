Noni Madueke has staked his claim for a regular starting role under Enzo Maresca in recent weeks, starring in Chelsea’s mammoth victory over Wolves last weekend.

The 22-year-old registered a second-half hat-trick in the 6-2 win, producing his best display for the Blues since his move from PSV Eindhoven back in January 2023.

It comes just weeks after he was strongly touted with a move to join fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, with a deal reportedly going as far as the winger agreeing personal terms with the Magpies.

After his sensational performance, it’s highly unlikely that the Englishman will depart Stamford Bridge before Friday’s deadline, showcasing he still has the ability to be a key first-team member despite his lack of opportunities last season.

However, Madueke could be joined in West London by a plethora of players, with the Blues still working tirelessly to make new additions before the closure of the window.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho

It’s safe to say Raheem Sterling’s time at Chelsea has been a disaster, with the former England international failing to justify his £50m fee that saw him join the club from Manchester City.

The 29-year-old, who is the club’s highest earner on a staggering £325k-per-week as per Capology, has been left out of Maresca’s Premier League squad for the 2024/25 campaign, signalling the end of his time in West London.

He’s previously been linked with a move to join Newcastle, but recent reports claim he could be involved in a potential swap deal that could see Jadon Sancho join the Blues from Manchester United.

The former Borussia Dortmund star spent the second half of last season back on loan at the Bundesliga side, but despite fixing his relationship with Erik ten Hag, he looks set for his own exit before the transfer deadline.

Sancho cost the Red Devils £73m back in 2021, but after just 12 goals in 82 appearances, he could be set to swap Old Trafford for Stamford Bridge.

However, given his lack of impact in Manchester, the Blues would be best to steer clear of any deal for the 24-year-old, potentially turning their attention to another player they’ve targeted in the past.

Why Chelsea should move for Bakayoko instead of Sancho

In previous months, the Blues have been linked with a move to repeat their Madueke capture with the signing of PSV’s Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko, after the youngster set the Eredivisie alight last season.

The 21-year-old registered 21 combined goals and assists in his 33 league appearances during 2023/24, prompting interest from Chelsea - with a £35m fee touted for his services.

He would be a much more valuable addition than Sancho, with Bakayoko blowing the Englishman out of the water in numerous key attacking aspects last season.

The “dangerous” forward, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, completed more progressive carries per 90, whilst achieving a higher take-on success rate - showcasing his ability to take the ball into attacking areas and beating the opposition.

How Bakayoko and Sancho compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Bakayoko Sancho Games played 33 17 Goals + assists 21 4 Progressive carries 7.1 6.2 Shots taken 3.5 0.8 Take-on success 53% 51% Shots on target 1.2 0.4 Pass accuracy 82% 81% Stats via FBref

He was also more of a goal threat than the United man, averaging over four times the amount of shots per 90, whilst averaging three times the number of efforts on target - potentially providing Maresca with added firepower in the final third.

Whilst a deal for Sancho would potentially see the club finally shift Sterling off the books, a move for Bakayoko would undoubtedly hand the club more quality in attacking areas.

After such erratic dealings in the market, it’s crucial the club identify the right players to take the club back to the heights they once achieved, with the Belgian having all of the qualities to succeed in the Premier League.

Not only would it allow the club to repeat the successful capture of Madueke, but the pair could also potentially form an excellent partnership at Stamford Bridge and lead Maresca's hunt for a top-four finish this season.