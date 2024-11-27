It’s no secret that Manchester United have been home to one of the very best academies in English football over the years, producing endless talents that have had a huge impact on the beautiful game - namely the 'Class of 92'.

David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes were the six graduates who progressed into being key first-team players in Manchester.

The six players made over 3000 appearances for the club during their respective periods at the Theatre of Dreams, contributing to their success, which has seen them claim 20 English top division titles - making them the most successful club in the country.

Fast-forward to 2024, new boss Ruben Amorim is on the lookout for a new crop of stars to make the jump into his squad, potentially making his tenure in the Premier League a roaring triumph.

Manchester United’s U18 squad in 2024/25

Whilst the club’s first-team have failed to deliver during the opening months, leading to the sacking of Erik ten Hag, the academy side have thrived and impressed beyond any imagination in recent weeks.

During the U18 Premier League season to date, the Red Devils have played nine matches, winning all nine and sitting at the top of the table - sitting five points clear of rivals Manchester City, boasting the only unbeaten record in the division.

Their record is all the more impressive when delving into their stats, scoring 43 times in their outings - an average of 4.7 goals per game, whilst conceding just four goals in the process.

Winger James Scanlon has caught the eye, scoring nine times and registering four assists in his eight appearances, currently sitting as their top-scorer and playing a huge part in their attacking success in recent months.

16-year-old Chido Obi-Martin arrived in the summer from Arsenal, joining with high expectations after his record from 2023/24 which saw him score 32 times in 18 matches during the U18 Premier League campaign.

The Dane has already made a solid start to life in the North, registering four goals in his opening four matches, including a hat-trick on his debut against Nottingham Forest in the 6-0 victory.

However, there’s another youth prospect who could have a significant role to play under new boss Amorim, following in the footsteps of multiple current members of the 39-year-old’s squad.

The teen who could star under Amorim for Man Utd

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are two players currently plying their trade for United, making the step up from youth level to the professional game with ease.

The English man has already made his mark at international level, featuring under Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024, with Garnacho also featuring for Argentina, but also having a talismanic role in the opening weeks of 2024/25.

The 20-year-old has already registered seven goals and four assists in his opening 19 matches of the season, the most of any player in the Red Devils side.

Amorim could add another talented academy star into the mix in the coming years in the form of centre-back Godwill Kukonki, who has starred in the U18 setup despite being just 16.

He’s made eight appearances, playing a huge part in their defensive success in recent months, earning him an immediate call-up to Amorim’s squad.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

Kukonki, who’s been dubbed as “incredibly exciting” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been involved in first-team training after his appointment, even travelling with the side for the game against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Manchester United's youngest-ever appearance makers in history Player Date Age 1) David Gaskell 24/10/1956 16 years, 19 days 2) Jeff Whitefoot 05/04/1950 16 years, 5 months, 15 days 3) Duncan Edwards 04/04/1953 16 years, 6 months, 4 days 4) Angel Gomes 21/05/2017 16 years, 8 months, 20 days 5) Willie Anderson 28/12/1963 16 years, 11 months, 17 days Stats via Transfermarkt

He may have a lot of developing before he’s able to make an impact at Old Trafford, but his 6 foot 5 frame could see him develop into a key figure over the years to come in the new-look back three.

The injury crisis at the back could allow the youngster to make strides into cementing a place under Amorim, with the former Sporting CP boss evidently showing a lot of trust in the stars despite his tender age.

Their academy has been a source of solace over the years, with Kukonki having all of the tools to become a part of United’s revival under the former Portuguese international during his tenure in the North West.