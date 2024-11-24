Wolverhampton Wanderers have sold some key players over the past two summer transfer windows. It has certainly had a knock-on effect for Gary O’Neil’s side, who are struggling this term, albeit while having now won their last two Premier League games.

Indeed, whilst they made a healthy profit from those departures, they have no doubt halted the team’s progress under both former managers and current boss O’Neil alike. In 2023, Portuguese midfield duo Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes departed the Old Gold.

In the most recent summer, Max Kilman was one of the detrimental departures, given he was club captain and a key component of their defence.

However, perhaps the most impactful sale has been that of Pedro Neto.

Neto’s Wolves career

Despite an injury-riddled time at Molineux, Portuguese winger Neto was superb for the Old Gold. He signed for the club from Italian side Lazio, for a reported fee of £14.1m in August 2019.

It is fair to say that the tricky winger’s time at the club was a success. He played 135 times for the club, scoring 14 goals and grabbing 24 assists in that time.

His best campaign was in 2023/24, where the Portugal international scored twice and grabbed nine assists in just 20 games.

Sadly, injuries did play a part throughout his time in the Midlands. He had a total of seven injuries across his four years at the club, leading him to miss several lengthy periods of time. That included 297 days and 52 games for club and country with a knee injury.

However, the winger bounced back well from his fitness issues, and his form earned him a £54m move to Stamford Bridge to join Chelsea. He has played 15 times for the Blues so far, scoring three and assisting three in that time.

Neto was certainly a major sale for the Old Gold and is no doubt a player they miss this season. Worryingly, there could be someone else who follows in his footsteps and leaves the club for a large fee.

Wolves’ next big sale

The player in question here is Rayan Ait-Nouri. The 23-year-old wing-back has been superb in a largely poor season for the Old Gold so far, continuing his impressive form from the past few seasons. He cost the club £9.5m from French side Angers in 2021, after spending the previous campaign on loan from the club.

He has been sensational for O’Neil’s side in 2024/25. The Algerian international, who was described as “underrated” by football analyst Ben Mattinson, has played 12 times in the Premier League, scoring three goals and grabbing two assists. That included a goal and assist against Brentford in a losing cause, a game that ended 5-3 to the Bees.

There can be statistical comparisons made between the Wolves defender and some of the most enterprising attacking left-backs in world football. One of those is AC Milan and French defender Theo Hernandez, who has two goals and two assists in ten Serie A games this term.

The pair are both the types of full-backs who often act like wingers, and with their creative flair it might not be surprising to see their passing stats are so similar, as noted on FBref.

This term, Ait-Nouri averages 1.08 key passes and 3.24 progressive passes per game, with the Milan star slightly more, playing 1.62 key passes and 4.73 progressive passes. The Old Gold defender has even more impressive stats when you consider he is playing for a relegation-threatened team.

Ait-Nouri & Hernandez passing stats compared Stat (per 90) Ait-Nouri Hernandez Progressive passes 3.24 4.73 Key passes 1.08 1.62 Assists 0.2 0.27 Passes into final third 2.25 4.59 Passes into penalty box 0.69 0.81 Stats from FBref

Defensively, the two left-backs are neck and neck again. The Wolves number three averages 3.24 tackles and interceptions and 4.61 ball recoveries. In comparison, Milan’s French full-back averages 2.43 tackles and interceptions and 4.86 ball recoveries.

It is certainly possible that Ait-Nouri could be the next big Wolves sale. Given he is statistically similar to Hernandez, his valuation could follow the same trend. The Frenchman is worth £50m as per Transfermarkt, and GiveMeSport have previously suggested Wolves would want £60m for their Algerian star.

Losing their number three would be a blow for O’Neil’s side after so many of their other stars have departed over the past two years, and they will no doubt be doing everything they can to hold onto him.