Out of all the promoted sides that came up at the end of the enthralling 2023/24 season in the Championship, Ipswich Town will believe they have the best possible chance of staying up in the Premier League past this campaign.

At the moment, they boast the best points total when weighed up next to Leicester City and Southampton at 15, whilst also being fresh off an unexpected 2-0 victory over Chelsea right at the end of 2024 that will have given them some much-needed confidence.

Still, there will be many twists and turns ahead that will test Ipswich's resolve, meaning this January transfer window could be key in enabling them to add more quality to a squad desperate to survive.

If the top-flight underdogs could pull off this rumoured swoop, Kieran McKenna would no doubt feel more self-assured that his team stands a fighting chance at remaining put in the elite division.

Ipswich targeting move for Premier League starlet

As per Sky Sports presenter Dharmesh Sheth on X, Ipswich are interested in picking up Jaden Philogene-Bidace at some stage this month.

Of course, in the summer, the Tractor Boys had actually agreed a deal to snap up the tricky winger from Hull City, only for the Villans to reign supreme last minute.

His lack of game-time at Villa Park - which has seen him make just two starts in the Premier League - could mean he's allowed to leave Unai Emery's men on a loan basis very soon, with Ipswich keeping an eye on the situation subsequently in case he is let go of.

What Philogene could offer Ipswich

Once noted for having "ridiculous" ability on the ball by ex-Hull boss Liam Rosenior, this could be a move that gets fans out of their seats at Portman Road on an even more regular basis, with the deal also perhaps seeing Ipswich pick up another star in a similar mould to Omari Hutchinson.

Ipswich supporters would certainly be hoping for the same magic Hutchinson provided on a regular basis last season as a loanee from Philogene, with the electric 22-year-old an absolute star for the Tigers in the Championship.

Away from the audacious strike above that saw him be in the running for a Puskas award, Philogene would fire home a further 11 goals for Hull before Villa came calling, alongside picking up six assists as a nuisance for second-tier defences to try and thwart.

Philogene's league numbers (23/24) vs Hutchinson (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Philogene Hutchinson Games played 32 44 Goals scored 12 10 Assists 6 5 Shots* 3.6 1.5 Big chances missed 6 4 Big chances created 7 7 Stats by Sofascore

Hutchinson operated in a similar way for Ipswich when the club were also situated in the Championship, with the now-permanent Tractor Boys man bagging ten goals and picking up five assists on the way to promotion being achieved.

Arguably, his counterpart's numbers are more impressive, however, when you consider the Tigers fell just short of the playoff picture, but the 22-year-old managed to still shine so brightly.

Therefore, if given more opportunities to impress in the top flight away from the stifling environment of Emery's camp, he could well be a success, much like Hutchinson has been in spurts.

The Ipswich number 20 even fired home against Chelsea last time out to get the better of his old employers, with McKenna left licking his lips at the prospect of playing Hutchinson down the right wing, whilst Philogene gets the nod down the left.

Another major plus of this deal would be the fact the wantaway Villa attacker can also play down the right if needed, having played here 11 times for Hull, with Hutchinson also versatile enough to play in a number ten spot.

Whilst it might seem strange that Ipswich would target new reinforcements going forward, considering the firepower already present, adding in the 5 foot 11 ace could help McKenna's men pick up even more scalps to push away from the bottom three.