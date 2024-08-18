It was clear for all to see from Leeds United's drab 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion that a lack of creativity was killing their chances of getting anything from the contest, with Georginio Rutter's explosiveness on the ball no longer there.

The expected Brighton and Hove Albion signing regularly dazzled Championship defences last season on the way to Leeds picking up big wins, with a staggering 18 assists managed during the regular campaign, leaving a major hole to now fill by Daniel Farke and Co.

There will be various different attackers on the desired Leeds shopping list that the German will want, however, with one attacking target especially catching the eye, as an equally tricky and fun-to-watch gem as the departed Frenchman.

Leeds interested in versatile attacker

As has been reported by various outlets, including football journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leeds have tried to acquire the signature of Almeria star Largie Ramazani this summer, but could now lose out on his services.

It is now being reported that Ramazani could be set to stay with his current La Liga employers, with a new extended contract on the table, as the Whites potentially fall short on yet another attacking target.

Everton are also said to be interested in the livewire forward, with this contract development also throwing a spanner in the works for the Toffees and their transfer activity, after a disastrous 3-0 opening-day defeat to Rutter's potential new side Brighton.

What Ramazani can offer Leeds

Leeds very much have their own issues in the division below, with only one point from a possible six on the board in the Championship, with the disgruntled fanbase just wanting any incomings they can get to soften the blow of Rutter walking away.

The West Yorkshire outfit could well persist with Ramazani, therefore, who is a versatile presence that can play in a similar position to Rutter if needed, whilst also offering enough unpredictability down the channels to be the club's next Raphinha, if everything clicks.

The "outrageous" 23-year-old, as he has been described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, has had an unbelievable couple of seasons for Almeria now, with his performances last campaign seeing him compete against the Whites' former enigmatic Brazilian no less.

In total, the former Manchester United youth product has mustered up 21 goals and nine assists from 127 contests for his Spanish employers, with eight of those goal contributions coming during the 23/24 season in league action.

Ramazani's La Liga numbers for Almeria (23/24) Stat Ramazani Games played 29 Goals scored 3 Assists 5 Shots per game 1.4 Big chances missed 8 Big chances created 10 Dribbles per game 1.1 Stats by Sofascore

He could well develop into Leeds' next sublime attacker purchased from aboard in a similar vain to Raphinha therefore, who joined off the back of a breakout spell with Rennes in France, with the exact same amount of goal contributions managed in Ligue 1 during his final full campaign, to that of Ramazani last season.

The rest is history from the South American's perspective, who would go on to be an adored figure in West Yorkshire, before moving out to Spain to play for the might of Barcelona.

Lining up for Almeria as a centre-forward or second striker on occasion, with four goals registered from 17 games playing in that makeshift centre-forward role, the 23-year-old could well line up in Rutter's number ten spot to help the bare bones Leeds squad out, alongside offering more depth down the left with Summerville also now at West Ham United.

There will be a lot of anxious Leeds fans worried about the lack of business through the door, and the amount of activity out of it, as the powers that be in West Yorkshire go about recruiting a new batch of top stars to appease an understandably frustrated faction of supporters.