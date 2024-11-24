Arsenal secured their first Premier League win in four matches on Saturday, securing an emphatic 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side were unbeaten on the road heading into the clash in North London, but goals from Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and youngster Ethan Nwaneri secured a needed three points for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The win moves them back within a point of Manchester City after their embarrassing 4-0 home defeat against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur side.

Numerous Gunners players starred throughout, with the centre-back partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba returning back to their usual selves, keeping another clean sheet in the league - taking their tally to four this season.

However, there’s no denying who was the standout performer during the win, with one talent looking back to their scintillating best in North London during the victory.

Bukayo Saka’s stats in 2024/25

23-year-old Saka came under some scrutiny during the international break after withdrawing from the England squad having picked up a minor knock in the draw against Chelsea a couple of weeks ago.

However, in the first game back after the two-week absence from club football, he started and featured for 83 minutes yesterday, adding to his already impressive Premier League goal contribution tally in the process.

His superb goal and perfectly weighted pass into the path of Partey took his tally to 12 combined goals and assists in just 11 matches - a truly remarkable feat.

The winger also completed two dribbles, constantly troubling full-back Alex Moreno throughout, registering 13 touches in the Forest penalty area - the most of any player on the pitch.

As a result of his consistent displays over the years at the Emirates, Saka has seen his market value soar, with the England international now valued at a staggering £115m as per Transfermarkt.

His emergence from The Hale End Academy is one for many young players to look up to in the years ahead, showcasing that it is possible to have a huge impact within Arteta’s squad.

The club have conducted an excellent job in providing the pathway for youngsters to progress and make their mark at the top level of English football - seen none more so than in one star who has taken huge leaps in recent months.

The player who could become Arsenal’s next Saka

Saka has undoubtedly been the biggest talent to progress into the senior setup after featuring in the youth squad, racking up just shy of 250 appearances since his debut during the 2018/19 campaign.

However, in recent months, midfielder Nwaneri has demonstrated the potential to become one of the biggest stars to progress through the club’s system and into the first team.

Whilst he may now be 17 years of age, the talent made his senior debut at the age of just 15 back in the 2022/23 season, appearing as a late substitute in the victory over Brentford.

He’s since taken his career to the next level, being a consistent figure in the England U19 side, scoring in the recent meeting with Bulgaria during the latest international break.

Despite only racking up 11 first-team appearances, he’s already demonstrated quality way beyond his tender years, registering four goals in the process, with his first league strike coming in yesterday’s victory - becoming the club’s second-youngest Premier League goalscorer behind another generational star in Cesc Fàbregas.

The “sensational” talent, as dubbed by one Arsenal journalist, provided added energy and tempo during the encounter despite the game being all but won - showing urgency to impress and grab his opportunity with both hands.

Ethan Nwaneri against Nottingham Forest Statistics Tally Minutes played 8 Goals 1 Touches 16 Passes completed 11/11 (100%) Shots taken 2 Dribbles completed 1/1 (100%) Ground duels won 1/1 (100%) Stats via Sofascore

Nwaneri registered a 100% pass accuracy rate off the bench, whilst also achieving a perfect completion rate for ground duels won and successful take-ons, further highlighting his impressive cameo off the bench.

He certainly has a long way to go in his professional career, but the early signs are all positive for the 17-year-old who clearly possesses numerous qualities that are rarely seen in a player of such a young age.

The midfielder has the world at his feet, potentially being a future start for Arsenal and internationally for England, hopefully matching or even surpassing Saka’s levels in North London - with the Gunners having a real world-class gem on their hands.