Liverpool have always been regarded as a behemoth of the English game, but Anfield and its many supporters languished as a fallen giant for many interminable years and that's a fact.

Jurgen Klopp stretched his influence onto Merseyside in 2015 and painted the football-frenzied city in brilliant red once again, but it wouldn't be fair to say that Liverpool were bereft of joy and excitement in the overtures of the German's appointment.

The 2014/15 campaign was drab and, perhaps more aptly, disastrous. It was Brendan Rodgers' last full campaign and a return to disappointment for the club, but the year before, while bringing about no silverware, was an unforgettable rollercoaster.

Luis Suarez in the front seat, of course.

Luis Suarez's Liverpool brilliance

He might not have got his paws on the Premier League title, but Suarez's name is certainly woven into the very fabric of Liverpool's storied history.

The recently-retired Uruguay international joined Liverpool from Ajax in a £22m deal way back in 2011, having earned a reputation of great promise during his time with the Dutch giants.

His time on Merseyside was a thing of singular brilliance. Even now, over a decade beyond his departure date, Suarez is hailed among the finest players to have performed in England's top flight, and perhaps the architect of the most awe-inspiring individual campaign since the modern Premier League was founded in 1992.

Still kicking about in the MLS with pal Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Suarez has led an unforgettable career, and though the riches ran deeper with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Spain, the 39-year-old's 31-goal haul, with 11 assists too, across just 33 top-flight matches in 2013/14 almost single-handedly supercharged an unlikely title conquering.

It wasn't to be. Suarez understandably wanted to leave in search of pastures new after that agonising failure. This was over a year before Klopp would even alight in Liverpool, remember, and when Barcelona offered a jaw-dropping £65m sum for his signature, it was a no-brainer.

Now, a new era. The annals record that one-time Suarez-fevered patch to be several ages in the background at Anfield, in fact. Klopp's time has flown past and now Arne Slot is at the wheel.

This is a team studded with first-class stars, but there's one in particular who could be Slot's own version of the Uruguayan great, and no, it's not Suarez's countryman Darwin Nunez.

Luis Diaz could be Liverpool's next super-money star

As the more discerning minds might have guessed from the big blocked text right ahead, the man in question is Luis Diaz, who has gone from strength to strength under Slot's wing this season.

Last year, Klopp utilised Diaz's electric pace and penetrative dribbling to a positive effect, but Slot has seized such qualities and refined them into something potent and deadly.

Having scored 13 goals and supplied five assists across 51 matches in all competitions in 2023/24, Diaz was definitely effective, but under Slot's wing, he's notched nine goals and two assists from merely 16 appearances.

The 27-year-old carries a very singular threat, and in such a way, is a bit like Suarez in that he's so distinctive. His loping gait is instantly recognisable and there's a real menace to his attacking approach, crackling with energy and ideas upon every final third entry.

Luis Diaz: Premier League Statistics Match Stats* 23/24 24/25 Matches (starts) 37 (32) 11 (8) Goals 8 5 Assists 5 2 Touches* 43.8 41.8 Shots (on target)* 2.5 (0.9) 1.6 (0.8) Pass completion 85% 87% Key passes* 1.8 1.4 Ball recoveries* 3.4 2.8 Dribbles (completed)* 1.8 1.5 Tackles + interceptions* 1.0 1.4 Total Duels won* 4.6 4.0 Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

As per FBref, Diaz ranks among the top 4% of Premier League attacking midfielders and wingers in 2024/25 for goals scored, the top 7% for pass completion, the top 10% for shot-creating actions and the top 15% for successful take-ons per 90, highlighting his robust style.

Of course, he's not a centre-forward and nor is he stylistically similar to Suarez, but Diaz is one of Liverpool's most profitable players to be sure, and recently bagged a Champions League hat-trick when placed at number nine by Slot during Liverpool's 4-0 romping of Bayer Leverkusen.

His silky-smooth style of performance has even drawn comparisons to players such as Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, who has been on fire himself this term, scoring nine goals and supplying four assists across 13 matches.

According to FBref, that is, with the stats-built site revealing that, stylistically, the respective stars align. With this in mind, Diaz could perhaps fetch a transfer fee surpassing that of Suarez's, for Musiala has been attracting attention from Manchester City of late and is believed to be transfer-priced for a fee in excess of £100m.

He wouldn't command the same dizzying transfer fee that Philippe Coutinho's sale to Barcelona marked, but Diaz would certainly be sold for a handsome sum, and given that La Blaugrana have a long-standing interest in the South American, perhaps his stunning exploits could lead him to a lucrative transfer to Spain, much like Suarez.

Indeed, Diaz, who has been hailed as an “incredible” signing for Liverpool by Klopp, was pursued by outfits as mighty as Barcelona this summer, and The Athletic reported that Liverpool would only entertain proposals that far outstretched the £50m total fee that was paid to bring him in from Porto several years ago.

Perhaps, in today's bonkers market, that £65m figure that Barca paid for Suarez might not even cut it for Liverpool. Whatever happens, the Reds have well and truly hit the jackpot with this one. Diaz is sure to play a significant part in the trophy-hunting efforts of Slot's side, and maybe he'll be allowed to venture off to Spain at some stage - for a most lucrative sum.