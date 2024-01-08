Sunderland will hope that a soul-crushing defeat in the Tyne-Wear Derby doesn't derail their Championship campaign, Michael Beale's side unbeaten in their last three in the bread and butter of the league before a reality check was handed out courtesy of their arch-nemesis Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

The full-backs in the 3-0 Magpies humiliation let Sunderland down big time, especially down the left-hand side of the Stadium of Light turf with Aji Alese looking uncomfortable and tense which resulted in the stand-in defender giving away possession 15 times and only winning a solitary duel in the game.

With Niall Huggins sidelined potentially for the entire season, on top of Dennis Cirkin suffering a setback recently in his recovery from injury, the priority for the Black Cats this month should be to recruit a new left-back and Beale could well have found his desired man according to reports.

Sunderland transfer latest - Bogdan Mykhaylichenko

Sunderland are reportedly interested in adding another Ukrainian to their ranks this month in the form of Bogdan Mykaylichenko, the current Dynamo Zagreb defender linking up with fellow compatriot Nazariy Rusyn on Wearside if a deal was pulled off.

Bizarrely - as reported by Croatian newspaper Rijeka Danas - Mykhaylichenko's current contract with the Croat giants could be terminated owing to the full-back using his phone in the dressing room after a recent Zagreb defeat.

Ukrainian journalist Ihor Burbas has further added fuel to the fire by confirming that Sunderland are very much keen on adding the 26-year-old to their squad for more numbers in the left-back area according to reports, via Sport Witness.

The controversial defender has divided opinion in Croatia, but based on his Anderlecht and Shakthar days prior to this switch to Zagreb, Mykhaylichenko would be a shrewd and worthwhile acquisition to help out Trai Hume on the opposite flank with creativity and flair in abundance and fill in for Huggins competently.

Mykhaylichenko's style of play

Criticised by his manager Sergej Jakirović for his attitude at the club, Beale and Sunderland can offer Mykhaylichenko an escape and a way to let his football do the talking again.

The 26-year-old has a pedigree that the Black Cats would love to have in their squad, picking up two assists in the Champions League for Shakhtar in back-to-back contests up against Real Madrid even when playing at the Santiago Bernabeu back in 2022.

Mykhaylichenko vs Real Madrid: UCL - 11/10/22 Minutes Played 90 Assists 1 Touches 65 Accurate Passes 37/45 (82%) Cross Success 100% Clearances 5 Tackles 3 Aerial Duels Won 1/1 Ground Duels Won 3/5 Stats via Sofascore.

In total, over his full career to date, Mykhaylichenko has amassed 16 assists from the left-back spot whilst also fancying himself going forward with eight goals scored next to his name.

In fleeting appearances for Zagreb this season, the current number 15 has also shown his prowess teeing up teammates to score - registering two assists in the UEFA Europa Conference League back in September last year versus FC Astana, despite only being on the pitch for a mere ten minutes.

The wantaway full-back could complement the Sunderland system perfectly and fill in for Huggins, giving Beale's men even more drive and energy down the wings alongside Jack Clarke's vibrant displays on his same flank and then Hume on the opposing channel.

The Northern Irishman's vigour has been crucial for the second tier playoff chasers this campaign, winning 3.06 tackles per 90 minutes on average over the last year according to FBRef as a hot-headed and aggressive figure.

It was evident in one tussle with Newcastle player Anthony Gordon in the Tyne-Wear Derby, Beale wanting more passion from his side and for more wins to be tallied up as a result so to maintain a playoff spot.

Mykhaylichenko's potential deal to come into the club feels like a win-win situation, risk-free as it's a free transfer deal and could offer Sunderland yet another attacking outlet to overwhelm Championship defences on their way to a potential promotion.

It would also soften the blow of Huggins being in the treatment room for the foreseeable future, allowing Beale fewer selection headaches subsequently.