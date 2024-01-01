Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side have been more than underwhelming this campaign, with the latest 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest highlighting that.

United currently reside outside the top four spots in the Premier League, but they could be as low as ninth by the end of the game week.

With injuries impacting the squad, the boss will be forced to go shopping in January to bolster his squad.

Man Utd transfers latest – Youssouf Fofana

Reporter Rudy Galetti recently took to X to report that Man United are keeping an eye on midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

The French star has a contract at his club until 2025, and it is believed Monaco will accept any offers in the region of £26m.

The Red Devils are looking to ramp up their interest, with the hope that they can acquire his services this winter.

Why Fofana could replace Casemiro

Casemiro hasn’t played a game for Man United since October, missing 17 games due to injury, but his decline was already apparent prior to his time on the sidelines, with his lack of athleticism, his capability to cover ground and control a game-exposed. The Brazilian’s time as a United player looks set to come to an end soon, with the midfielder linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this January.

Ten Hag may look to cash in on his unreliable midfielder and use some of those funds to purchase Fofana, who has been described as “magnificent” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig. Therefore, let’s look at the star who could end Casemiro’s United career by showing a handful of stats.

Fofana's 2023/24 Ligue 1 Stats Stats (per 90) Fofana Ligue 1 Percentile Progressive passes 7.90 Top 10% Progressive carries 1.91 Top 23% Shots total 1.91 Top 7% Shot-creating actions 3.27 Top 20% Key passes 1.36 Top 23% Ball recoveries 7.43 Top 25% Stats via FBref

Some of Fofana's best attributes are his physicality and athleticism, which allows him to cover ground with ease. One of United’s biggest issues this season has been their inability to stop transitions and track back, which has led to multiple goals conceded via cutbacks. The 24-year-old Monaco man would help with this, providing much-needed energy in the middle of the park.

Fofana is clearly a box-to-box midfielder who likes to create, progress the play and even test the 'keeper himself. He plays in a 3-5-2 system where some of his defensive qualities are harnessed, but this allows him to express himself slightly more on the ball, which is why his pass completion percentage is as low as 81.6%.

Another key aspect to note is the fact that he’s the captain at Monaco, which highlights that he is a leader on the field, which United lack. Players who take on responsibility and still perform when times get tough are needed, which is something that Ten Hag continuously mentioned at the start of his reign.

Furthermore, he has only missed three games since 2020, and with United’s squad rather injury-prone, purchasing a player who has an impressive injury track record seems smart. Fofana wouldn’t be a big-money signing, but he would help address some issues within the team, and therefore, it is a move the Red Devils should look to complete, ousting Casemiro in the process.