Highlights Steve Cooper's leadership turned Nottingham Forest's season around, taking them from the bottom of the table to play-off winners in just eight months.

The play-off final at Wembley was a low-quality game, with the only goal scored by an own goal from Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill.

If Forest had not won promotion, they would have potentially relied on a strong line-up including players like Ethan Laird, Joe Worrall, and Keinan Davis for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

The 2021/22 season will live long in the memory of Nottingham Forest fans as the club ended their 23-year exile from the Premier League after beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the play-off final at Wembley.

Steve Cooper led the club to top-flight glory after taking over from Chris Hughton after the former Brighton boss was sacked following six defeats and one draw in the opening seven Championship encounters.

In a season that looked destined for failure, Cooper changed the Reds' fortunes by taking the club from the bottom of the table to play-off winners in just eight months - a truly remarkable feat.

The game itself at Wembley was one of little quality, with the only goal coming courtesy of an own goal from Chelsea loan Levi Colwill.

However, Huddersfield did have two penalties waved away by referee John Moss and VAR, with the outcome of the game unknown, had those decisions fallen in the favour of the Terriers.

Today we take a trip back to the summer of 2022 and take a look at what Forest's potential line-up in the Championship could have looked like had they fallen to a defeat at Wembley.

1 GK - Ethan Horvath

The USMNT goalkeeper joined the Reds on a free transfer from Belgian side Club Brugge in the summer of 2021, after falling behind experienced 'keeper Simon Mignolet.

Ethan Horvath made 11 appearances for the club during the 2021/22 season, including a late substitution for Brice Samba, who limped off with injury during the final moments.

The Frenchman would've left the City Ground during the summer of 2022 regardless of the outcome, with the former Caen shot-stopper wanting a return to his homeland. His heroics in the play-off semi-final allowed the Reds to reach Wembley after saving three penalties against Sheffield United at the City Ground.

Despite a couple of mistakes, the goalkeeper had a couple of promising displays during the regular season - enough to warrant a run as first choice had Forest not won promotion.

2 RB - Ethan Laird

A player that certainly would've been of use to Steve Cooper in the Championship is Ethan Laird. The defender, who was at Manchester United at the time, enjoyed a successful loan stint at Swansea City during the 2021/22 campaign.

With Djed Spence unlikely to return to the City Ground after his loan from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough, the Reds would've needed a new right-back, with Laird's energetic style fitting Cooper's style in a five-back system.

Cooper's track record of developing youngsters is well-known after his time with England U17s. A loan spell to the Reds would've potentially benefitted his then-parent club, with the youngster getting regular minutes in England's second tier.

3 CB - Joe Worrall

A player who knows what it means to play for Forest is boyhood fan Joe Worrall. The central defender rapidly progressed at the club under Cooper, with Worrall quickly becoming one of the most consistent defenders in the division.

He formed a brilliant partnership with two other centre-backs towards the tail end of the 2021/22 campaign, with the trio more than capable of continuing that had the club not gained promotion.

4 CB - Steve Cook

After his January arrival from fellow promotion contenders Bournemouth, Steve Cook brought in needed experience to what was a relatively young Forest side.

The then 30-year-old made his debut against Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup, with the defender making an instant impact and showcasing what he could offer to the Reds.

Had Forest not gained promotion, he would've played a key role in mounting another promotion push under Cooper for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

5 CB - Scott McKenna

After joining the club for £3m from Aberdeen during the summer of 2020, Scott McKenna became a real hit among Forest fans for his no-nonsense aerial presence but also his ability with the ball at his feet.

McKenna was the final part in a very settled back three alongside Worrall and Cook that would easily have been one of the best centre-back partnerships in the Championship had the club remained in the second tier.

6 LB - Ryan Manning

A player that Reds boss Cooper knew well from his time at Swansea City was left-back Ryan Manning. The Irish left-back was entering his final year at the Welsh outfit and with Max Lowe unlikely to return with Sheffield United also in the Championship, the defender would've been a good fit for the Reds.

His energetic and workmanlike style would've suited Cooper's wing-back system, with the defender also capable of going forward with his excellent crossing abilities.

7 CM - Ryan Yates

Although Ryan Yates might not be the most technical footballer, he does offer a hard-working and committed display every time he crosses that white line.

He produced some of his best performances for the club in the Championship, with his style of play more suited to the second tier than the Premier League.

If the 2021/22 season was anything to go by, the midfielder would've been brilliant with another campaign under Cooper in the Championship.

8 CM - Jack Colback

Jack Colback was a player who always produced at least a 7/10 performance for the Reds during the 2021/22 season, with the former Newcastle United man often being deployed at left-back rather than his usual central midfield role.

His consistent displays across the field were a huge factor in the Reds reaching the play-off final, with his experience a real key on the pitch and in the dressing room under Cooper.

9 CAM - Philip Zinckernagel

One of the two loanees that would've returned to the Reds had they failed to gain promotion was attacking midfielder Philip Zinckernagel.

The Danish wizard was on loan from Watford during the 2021/22 campaign, where he registered six goals and seven assists in 42 league appearances.

His goal contributions were a huge factor in Forest getting as far as they did, with Zinckernagel impressing with his attacking and defensive displays during his stint on Trentside.

10 ST - Keinan Davis

A player that raised eyebrows upon his arrival was Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis. His less-than-impressive goal record for the Villans disappointed Forest fans, but Cooper managed to turn the forward into an all-round threat during his six-month loan spell.

He flourished under Cooper, scoring five times in 15 appearances - but it was his hold-up play and powerful runs that attracted the eye to the striker who would've benefitted from another season under the Reds boss in the Championship.

11 ST - Jerry Yates

A player that Forest would've undoubtedly targeted with the departure of Brennan Johnson after failing to gain promotion. The Welsh forward would've departed the City Ground for a fee in the region of £15m - allowing for a signing such as Jerry Yates.

The Blackpool striker scored eight times in 39 Championship appearances, with the striker showing on multiple occasions his eye for goal.

He'd previously been linked with a move to the City Ground - that coupled with the money available from the Johnson sale, the club would've been able to offer the Seasiders a reasonable sum for the striker.