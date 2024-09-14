A major update on the future of Everton boss Sean Dyche has been forthcoming amid pressure to sack the Toffees boss after their poor start to the Premier League season.

Everton endure tough summer

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, it was not the summer that many hoped for at Goodison Park. Parting ways with midfielder Amadou Onana for £50m, Everton replaced him with Tim Iroegbunam, while they also added Jesper Lindstrom on loan to bolster their attack, alongside marquee addition Iliman Ndiaye, who arrived from Marseille in a deal worth £15m.

Jake O'Brien's arrival added further depth to the Everton backline, while in one massive positive the club were able to keep hold of young talent Jarrad Branthwaite, who enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign at Goodison Park last time out. Deadline day bought two more new faces in the shape of ex-Forest midfielder Orel Mangala, who arrived on loan from Lyon, as well as Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

Everton's summer additions Player Fee Iliman Ndiaye €18m Jake O'Brien €19.5m Tim Iroegbunam €10.7m Orel Mangala Loan Jesper Lindstrom Loan Armando Broja Loan Asmir Begovic Free

However, the latter is sidelined until mid-October with a pre-existing injury, leaving a hole in Everton's attack that Ndiaye, Beto, Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Youssef Chermiti are yet to fill properly this season.

It's left them rooted to the bottom of the table, having conceded 13 goals in four games and without a point to their name. The trip to Aston Villa brought a familiar woe too, as the Blues surrended a 2-0 lead for the second consecutive game courtesy of a wonder goal from Jhon Duran.

The latest on Sean Dyche's tenure

Despite the poor start to the season, the Telegraph report that Dyche is under no pressure from the Everton hierarchy, who still have full belief that he will turn things around on Merseyside.

According to their report, there is no prospect of the former Burnley boss being given his marching orders any time soon, with the club "determined to stand by Sean Dyche for at least the rest of the season", despite the "prospect of the situation deteriorating before it improves".

They add that "Dyche has enough credit in the bank with the Everton hierarchy to buy him considerable time", with both majority owner Farhad Moshiri and Director of Football Kevin Thelwell aligned in their desire to keep him at the club.

Speaking ahead of the loss against Aston Villa, Dyche revealed he wasn't thinking about his own future at present.

"The bigger picture of the club is the main focus. The club is still nowhere near where it wants to be. We want to win games - that's my first thought. It's not about myself or contracts. It's about my staff and the players aligning to win games."

It remains to be seen whether the decision to keep or sack the Englishman will be taken out of the hierarchy's hands should Everton's poor early season form continue and/or a takeover go through, but as it stands it appears that Dyche will be taking to the helm for the forseeable future.