Just like last season, Arsenal are once again involved in the Premier League title race, although this time, they are up against Liverpool as well as Manchester City, and instead of simply outscoring their opposition, they are winning games through their stern midfield and rock solid defence.

While this is probably somewhat down to Mikel Arteta wanting to make his side harder to play against, it's also clearly linked to their struggles in front of goal, with star striker Gabriel Jesus particularly guilty of wasting chance after chance this year.

In his 16 league appearances this campaign, the Brazilian has found the back of the net just three times, and he looks a million miles away from matching his 11 goals in 26 appearances last season.

With this in mind, it comes as no surprise to anyone that the Gunners have been linked with a plethora of talented strikers this month, so let's take a look at three of them.

1 Ivan Toney - Brentford

It only makes sense to start with Brentford's Ivan Toney, who has perhaps been touted for a move to the Emirates more than any other striker this month.

The gifted "monster", as described by Brentford writer Billy Grant (via Chronicle Live), has only just returned from an eight-month footballing ban for betting offences. Still, with a goal against Nottingham Forest, he looks as good as ever.

It was his performances for the Bees last season that really caught the eye of the footballing public, as in 33 league appearances, he scored an incredibly impressive 20 goals and provided four assists to boot.

The "unplayable" number nine, as Premier League legend Alan Shearer described him, ended the season as the third-highest goalscorer behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

He would undoubtedly improve Arteta's attack, but he might cost a pretty penny, even though CIES Football Observatory value him at just €20m (£17m).

Toney (2022/23) vs Jesus (2023/24) Stats per 90 Toney Jesus Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.40 0.44 Non-Penalty Goals 0.43 0.27 Shots on Target 1.01 1.24 Goals per Shot on Target 0.42 0.21 Stats via FBref for the 2022/23 & 2023/24 Premier League Season

2 Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord

Another name that has been seen mentioned alongside Arsenal a fair few times this month is Feyenoord's "Mexican Machine", as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Santiago Gimenez.

The 22-year-old has been like a man possessed in the Netherlands, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists to help Feyenoord lift the league title last season before scoring 19 goals and providing four assists in just 18 league appearances this season.

As things stand, he is the current joint top goalscorer in the Eredivisie but has more assists to his name and a considerably better minutes-per-goal ratio.

You'd be forgiven for assuming that a player as prolific as this would cost the Gunners an arm and a leg in the transfer market, but a report from Football Insider earlier this month revealed that the Mexican international could be available for as little as £30m, which would look like a bargain in today's market.

Top three scorers in the Eredivisie Rank Player Goals Assists Club Minutes per goal 1st Santiago Giménez 19 4 Feyenoord 78 1st Vangelis Pavlidis 19 1 AZ Alkmaar 83 3rd Luuk de Jong 15 7 PSV Eindhoven 94 All Stats via BBC Sport

3 Evanilson - FC Porto

One of the latest strikers touted for a move to N5 this month is FC Porto's Evanilson, as on Monday of this week, Football Transfers revealed that the club have 'set their sights' on the 24-year-old Brazilian forward and that he could be available for €75m - £64m.

Now, he might not be a household name in the UK at the moment, but his goalscoring exploits speak for themselves, and once you've seen them, it's hard to see how this deal wouldn't make the Gunners a demonstrably more threatening team.

The former Fluminense man has scored 14 goals in just 19 appearances across all competitions for the Dragões this season, and his underlying numbers look a lot more impressive than Jesus'.

The "serious talent", as described by Kulig, might have a lower expected goal and a lower expected assist number than the Arsenal man, but his realised goals and assists are significantly higher, demonstrating just how clinical he is in front of goal, which is precisely what the Gunners need at the moment.

He also requires fewer than half the number of shots on target to score than Jesus, further cementing his elite finishing abilities.